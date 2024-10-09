Andrea Marie Gates, 69

Andrea Marie Gates, age 69 of Nashua, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday Oct. 31, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua.

Their will be no formal services at this time.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Sept. 15, 1955, in Charles City, to Charles and Dorothy (Keith) Gates, Andrea’s zest for life and artistic spirit were evident from a young age.

She graduated from Nashua Community School in 1973, and her pursuit of knowledge led her to Hawkeye Community College, where she graduated and honed the skills that would define her career and passions.

Andrea’s professional journey as a floral designer in Charles City, Sioux City, Waterloo and Cedar Falls allowed her to express her love for beauty and nature. She had a remarkable ability to capture emotions and moments in her arrangements, bringing comfort and joy to those who received them.

Her artistry was not limited to flowers; she was also a talented painter. The images she created were imbued with her personality and perspective, leaving a legacy of beauty for all who had the pleasure of viewing her work.

Beyond her professional achievements, Andrea’s personal interests were a true reflection of her curious and adventurous spirit. She was an avid rock collector, a hobby that complemented her travels from her driveway to the other side of the country. Each rock in her collection told a story, a tangible memory from the places she had explored and the experiences she had amassed. Her collection was more than just a hobby; it was a chronicle of her life’s journey, marked by the diverse beauty of the natural world. She also lived vicariously through all the gifts of rocks from friends and family as they shared their travel adventures.

Andrea’s love extended beyond the inanimate to the living, particularly to her beloved cats, who were her constant companions and source of joy. Her compassion for the four legged felines was boundless, as she opened her heart and home to any stray cat that crossed her path. Her kindness and gentle nature made her a friend to all creatures, and her impact on their lives was as profound as it was on those of her human acquaintances.

Through her travels, her art, and her care for animals, Andrea’s life was a testament to the power of passion and kindness. She lived fully, loved deeply, and left an indelible mark on the world.

Her stories, her laughter and her verbose phone calls will be greatly missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Andrea is survived by her brothers, Ron (Helen) Gates of Ames and Lynn (Stella) Gates of Castle Rock, Colorado; nephews, Brian (Lisa) Gates of Roland, Craig (Alli) Gates of Cedar Rapids, and Doug (Stacy) Gates of Castle Rock, Colorado; and niece Vanessa Gates of Castle Rock, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy (Keith) Gates.