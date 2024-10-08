Gary Lee Arends Sr., 84

Gary Lee Arends Sr., age 84 of Nashua, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Friends cah greet the family from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday Oct. 10, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Friday Oct. 11, 2024, at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on May 20, 1940, in the welcoming community of Shell Rock to Jans and Etta (DeRaad) Arends, Gary’s early years were marked by the simplicity and beauty of rural life that shaped his character and values.

After bravely serving in the Navy, Gary returned to his roots in Marble Rock, where his dedication and work ethic shone brightly. He became a familiar and respected figure within the city of Waterloo, devoting many years of service until his well-deserved retirement. His colleagues knew him as a man who could always be relied upon, a trait that extended far beyond his professional life.

Gary was a man of many passions but none more so than fishing. He found solace and joy in the quiet moments by the water, rod in hand, patiently waiting for the next catch. Those moments of solitude were treasured, providing Gary with a peaceful retreat from the world’s hustle and bustle.

But Gary’s love for solitude was equally matched by his love for family and community. He cherished the times when he could return to his hometown, engaging in lively card games that echoed with laughter and friendly competition. These gatherings were a testament to his ability to bring people together, creating memories that would be cherished by all who participated.

Casinos and scratch-off tickets were another source of enjoyment for Gary. The thrill of chance and the sparkle of possibility in each visit to the casino or each ticket scratched were simple pleasures that brought a twinkle to his eye.

These hobbies, while playful, were a reflection of Gary’s optimistic outlook on life, always hopeful for a stroke of good fortune.

Those who knew Gary will remember him as the epitome of handy. There was no task too great or too small that he couldn’t tackle with skill and determination. His hands were not just tools for fixing and creating but were also an extension of his generous spirit, always ready to help others.

Gary is survived by his son, Gary (Julie) Arends Jr. of Clovis, California; brother, Elmer (Elisabeth) Arends of Nashua; sister, Mary Jane Pickett of Marble Rock; and grandchildren, Matthew and Luke.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jans and Etta (DeRaad) Arends; brothers, Siebe, John, Donald and Roger Arends; and sisters, Edna King, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Esther Green.