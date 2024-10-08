Marlys Hart, 86

Marlys Hart, a former New Hampton resident, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Loves Park, Illinois, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Immanuel Crane Creek Lutheran Church with Sue Cira presiding.

Interment will follow in Crane Creek Lutheran Cemetery with David Hart, Dennis Hart, Josh Hart, Brian Hart, Tony Lee and Kevin Lee serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Marlys Lee was born to Aleda and Art Lee on a rural farm between Jerico and Lawler on June 8, 1938. As the oldest of three children, she was the responsible, patient sibling who helped with the chores of farm family life.

From an early age, her joy came from her animals – especially her dogs. However, Marlys, in her childhood had a pet raccoon, a parakeet, some goldfish and even a white rat which she fondly remembered until recently.

After attending country school, she went on to attend New Hampton Community High School graduating with the Class of 1957.

Always an exemplary student, it wasn’t long after graduation when she was recruited to work for the FBI.

The hiring procedure gained quite the attention of the neighborhood when agents interviewed them about the merits and character of the young beauty who was going to work in their Washington, D.C. field office.

After working there for several years, she decided that East Coast life wasn’t for her. She returned to Iowa finding work as a file clerk for Rath Packing Company.

While living in Waterloo at the introduction of her cousin, Helen Kay Weideman, she met Wayne Hart and the two soon became an item. She and Wayne were married in the church that she grew up attending, Crane Creek Immanuel Lutheran, in the later winter, March 11, 1962.

To this union, two sons, David and Dennis, were welcomed and after a short time, they made their home in Loves Park, Illinois, residing a bike rides’ distance of the Rock River.

As an avid inquisitive history buff and outdoor enthusiast, anyone who knew Marlys knew that her happiest times were spent in the company of family, rocks, fossils and books. She would patiently explain what natural events made the agates and sedimentary rocks along the sand bars there and also on Crane Creek when on return trips home to Iowa.

Her favorite mornings often began with reading the Rockford Register Star often forgetting she was stirring her coffee as she scoped the local listings for garage sales; she always believed that there was some future “treasure” to be found. Marlys always saw the best in what was to be and the people that surrounded her.

It was in 1978 that the Hart’s history would become entwined with the Hick’s family who moved across the street. Cheryl, Margaret, Jamie and Doug thought of the Hart’s house as a second home. Some years later, it would turn out that Cheryl would marry David and that Margaret would eventually marry Dennis.

Marlys is survived by her sons, David Hart and his wife Cheryl Hicks-Hart, Loves Park, Illinois, and Dennis Hart and his wife Margaret Hicks, Church Hill, Tennessee; amd grandsons, Joshua Hart and his wife, Savannah Moodie and new great-grandson, Oleander, amd Brian Hart and his wife, Kristi Luna-Hart. She also is survived by her sister, Adis Lee, New Hampton; and her brother, Charlie Lee and his wife, Peggy, Durand, Illinois.

There are many people who also regard Marlys as a second-mom, grandma, auntie and dearest friend who are too numerous to list; we will all miss her and love her always …