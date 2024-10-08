Linda Palmer, 82

Linda Palmer, age 82 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with tje Rev. Dan Christiansen presiding.

Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Linda Eileen Kautz was born March 21, 1942, in Rowley, the daughter of Ralph and Ada (Hoover) Kautz. Linda’s early life was rooted in the close-knit community that would shape her into the thoughtful and caring person remembered by all who knew her.

Linda’s journey in education began in her hometown, where she graduated from Rowley High School in 1960. Her passion for beauty and care for others led her to attend beauty school in Cedar Rapids.

It was at a dance in Independence where Linda’s heart found its counterpart in Myron Palmer. The couple wed on July 20, 1963, at the Rowley Presbyterian Church, marking the beginning of a devoted and loving partnership that would last a lifetime.

Linda and Myron were blessed with two children, a son and a daughter, whom they raised with love and dedication. The family initially planted their roots in Waterloo, where Linda worked at the JC Penney store, showcasing her innate ability to connect with and care for others.

In 1974, the Palmers moved to New Hampton, where Linda continued to make an impact on her community. She spent some time working for First National Bank before finding her calling with the city of New Hampton. In the City Clerk’s Office, Linda’s kindheartedness and meticulous nature made her a cherished colleague and an indispensable part of the city’s fabric.

Linda’s interests and hobbies were a reflection of her love for life and family. She was an avid supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes, sharing her enthusiasm and spirit with everyone around her.

Linda’s joy was most evident when she was in the company of her two grandsons, whose lives she enriched with her warmth and wisdom.

The family’s camping trips in earlier years left them with a treasure trove of memories, filled with laughter and the great outdoors.

An excellent cook and baker, Linda will be fondly remembered for her culinary talents. The aromas from her kitchen were a testament to her love for her family, and the meals she prepared were not merely sustenance but an expression of her nurturing soul. Her recipes and the joy they brought will remain a cherished legacy among her loved ones.

Survivors include daughter, Dawn (Rod) Rodemaker of Osage; daughter-in-law, Dena Palmer of Fredericksburg; grandsons, Zachary Palmer of Fredericksburg and Hunter (Nicki) Rodemaker of Mason City; great-grandchildren, Ryker Rodemaker and Nova Rodemaker; sisters, Nancy Carrberry of Chaska, Minnesota, and Karen (Bob) Olson of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and sisters-in-law, BillieJo Tonn and Susan Palmer, both of Independence.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Myron on May 5, 2019; son, Tod Palmer on Feb. 28, 2013; brothers-in-law, Larry Carrberry, Melvin (Edna) Palmer, Donald (Jane) Palmer, Russell Palmer, Arnold Palmer, and Richard Tonn; and niece, Kristen Palmer.