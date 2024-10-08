Lawrence “Larry” Hackman, 72

Lawrence “Larry” Hackman, age 72 of Lawler, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Friends may greet the family 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Lawrence “Larry” LeRoy Hackman was born on Feb. 21, 1952, in Winona, Minnesota, the son of LeRoy and Rose (Mullen) Hackman.

Larry received his elementary education in Lawler and continued at Turkey Valley High School.

The sweetest chapter of Larry’s life began at the Sweet Shop in New Hampton, where he met the love of his life, Debra “Deb” Pitz. The couple married on Dec. 16, 1972, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia and went on to welcome five children into the world. Their home was filled with laughter, love, and the constant clatter of projects in progress — a testament to Larry’s ceaseless ingenuity and repair skills.

Larry’s work ethic was evident from an early age, and he dedicated many years of his life to the former Sara Lee and Wegner Welding in New Hampton. His career was diverse, and he was known for his ability to adapt and excel in various roles.

Larry eventually found his calling behind the wheel, retiring after years of driving trucks for several area businesses. His mechanical aptitude made him a jack-of-all-trades, and he was often the go-to person for anyone in need of repairs. Larry was also an exceptionally skilled welder, a craft that he not only excelled in but also took great pride in.

Larry’s interests and hobbies were as varied as his career. He had a passion for the open road and cherished the road trips he took with his family, making memories that would last a lifetime.

He was an avid fisherman, sharing his love for the sport with his children and relishing the tranquility that came with it. Hunting was another of Larry’s pursuits, providing him with both a connection to nature and the thrill of the chase.

Yet, it was perhaps the simple joy of mowing the lawn on his riding mower that brought Larry a unique sense of satisfaction and peace.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 52 years, Deb; three sons, Jason Hackman, Shawn (Krista) Hackman, both of New Hampton, and Matthew Hackman of Lawler; two daughters, Angela Shultz of Mason City, and Rebecca Hackman Lawler; and eight grandchildren, Savannah Shultz, Cody Shultz, J Hackman, LilyAnn Hackman, Piper Hackman, Annalise Hackman, Cora Hackman and Jackson Zeran; one sister, Mary (Jerry) Miller of Ionia; brothers-in-law, Doug Folkers of Alta Vista, Mark (Bonnie) Pitz of Charles City, and Mike Pitz of Lawler; sisters-in-law, Linda Mead, Vicki (Tim) Leidal, Mary (Pat) Downs, all of Charles City, Nancy Pitz of Waterloo, and Shelly Tierney of New Hampton; niece, Carrie (Ryan) Barloon of New Hampton; nephew, Chris Folkers of Alta Vista; and many nieces and nephews on Deb’s side.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sara Folkers.