Earl William Drilling, 83

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service.

Earl William Drilling, Jr., age 83 of Waucoma, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Sept. 23, 2024.

He was born on July 25, 1941 to Earl and Velma (Jarosh) Drilling on their family farm near St Lucas, the fourth of six children in a close-kit family.

A spirited redhead, Earl graduated from St. Luke’s School in 1959. He was known and loved in his community. Most folks called him Junior.

His high school sweetheart Kathleen called him Earl. They married in September 1960, and raised their four children — Debbie, Dina, Dave and Darla, with a combination of hard work and good humor.

By 1963, Junior and Kathleen had purchased the farm they would call home. Junior loved the land and was always a dedicated steward — teaching his children and grandchildren through his passion for the natural world. His grandchildren know that the good dirt is black. He loved his livestock, and was always happiest when he had plenty of animals to care for.

“Grampa” ate dessert before a meal to set a good example when his grandchildren were around. He showed them how to dig for worms in the dirt behind the silo. He drew smiley faces on their toes, which tickled so much they kicked and screamed.

He was always sneaking them treats, Twizzlers, Hot Tamales, and Tootsie Rolls from the rolltop. A first fudgesicle at nine months?! He was full of mischief and could always be counted on to listen to their stories.

Gramps made them feel they were his greatest treasures.

After he and Kathleen had moved to town, Junior kept farming with Dave and his son Isaiah. He played cards, bantering with friends down at the corner, his sharp wit and ready laugh always appreciated. Earl was a truthful and mischievous, hard-working, wise, and generous man, who truly lived a good life.

Kathleen passed away in 2022 after holding their new great-grandson, with their first great-granddaughter on her way. Grampa had to enjoy for two. The newest crop of them, four in total, were in his arms till the end.

He is survived by his son, Dave (Rhonda) Drilling of Waucoma and three daughters, Debra Drilling (Steve Winter) of Hawkeye, Dina Gross of Portland, Oregon, and Darla (Dave) Goerend of St. Lucas; along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (so far).

His brother, Jack (Sue) Drilling of Decorah and two sisters, Darlyn Schmitt of Waucoma and Susy Pederson of Las Vegas, survive him, as well as sister-in-law Audrey Drilling of Decorah.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Daryl Drilling and Loras (Joyce) Drilling; his brother-in-law, Luke Schmitt, and by his wife in 2022, our dear mother and grandmother, Kathleen Drilling.

