Nancy Jean Anderson, 63

Nancy Jean Anderson, age 63 of Evansdale and formerly of New Hampton, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes.

A private family graveside committal service will take place at the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Nancy Jean Anderson was born June 1, 1961, in Rochester, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Johnson) Anderson.

A proud 1980 graduate of New Hampton High School, Nancy’s academic journey was a testament to her determination and love for learning.

Her pursuit of excellence led her to the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences in Rochester, where she earned her registered nursing degree with a spirit of perseverance and grace.

As a nurse, she touched countless lives in Rochester, Minnesota, Iowa City and Minneapolis — working to ensure the health and well-being of her patients.

Nancy’s recent move to Evansdale marked a new chapter in her career, where she continued to shine as a patient coordinator at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Away from her professional life, Nancy embraced her passions with the same fervor she dedicated to her patients.

She was an extraordinary cook and baker, known for her delectable dishes and sumptuous treats that she enjoyed sharing with friends and family.

Her love for reading was a well-known facet of her personality, often sparking lively discussions and book recommendations.

Nancy’s nimble fingers were not just skilled in the art of healing but also in playing cards and cribbage, where she was a formidable opponent and a delightful companion. Her creativity found a special expression in her talent for sewing.

Survivors include two sisters, Karen Anderson and Susan (Norm) Pihale, both of New Hampton; sister-in-law, Gayle Anderson of Webster City; brother-in-law, Francis Zeimetz of Elma; and nieces and nephew, Elizabeth (Remington) Edwards, Sara (Robert) Schaudenecker, Scott (Amy) Zeimetz, Emily (Adam) Dodge and Rachel Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Carl Anderson and his wife, EllaMae and the Rev. Douglas James Anderson; sister, Linda Marie Zeimetz; and nephew, David Scott Anderson.