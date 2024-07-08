Lorraine Clara Hackman, age 93 of New Hampton, died Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, St. Lucas, with the Rev. Nick Radloff and the Rev. James Goerend con-celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may greet the family two hours prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday.

Lorraine Clara Hackman was born March 5, 1931, on the Loesch family farm near Spillville, the daughter of Clement and Alosia (Infeld) Loesch.

She received her formative education at St. Wenceslaus School in her hometown of Spillville, where she not only acquired knowledge but also met the love of her life, Florian Hackman. Their love story began at a dance at the Inwood Ballroom and blossomed into a lifelong partnership.

Lorraine and Florian were united in marriage on Oct. 11, 1949, at St. Wenceslaus Church, a testament to their shared faith and commitment to each other.

The couple established their roots on a farm near Ft. Atkinson in 1950, where they embarked on the adventure of raising their ever-growing family. The farm was a hub of activity and joy, with Lorraine at the heart of it all. She was devoted to her children and instilled in them the values of hard work, love and spirituality that she held so dear.

Lorraine’s passion for life was evident in the way she cared for her home and land. Her hands were rarely still, as she tended to her vast garden, growing an array of vegetables and flowers that brought beauty and sustenance to her family. She also raised chickens, adding to the farm’s lively atmosphere.

Lorraine’s culinary skills were unmatched; she was a great cook and baker, known for her delicious bread and traditional kolaches, which were always served with her trademark big smile.

In 1993, after decades of fulfilling life on the farm, Lorraine and Florian moved to New Hampton, where they continued to enjoy their retirement years. They became regulars at the local senior center, where they shared their love for card games and socializing with friends.

Survivors include three sons, Robert (Laurine) Hackman of Lawler, Larry (Cynthia) Hackman of Spillville, and Mark (Janet) Hackman of Omaha, Nebraska; five daughters, Karen Hackman of New Hampton, Linda DeRudder of Prairie Du Chein, Wisconsin, Marie (Allen) Kuennen of Maynard, Diane Hackman (Dale Tenge) of Bassett, and Lois (Jeff) Anderson of Mason City; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bohach and Agnes Hackman, both of Decorah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Florian in 2010; a son, Francis in infancy; two brothers, Daniel Loesch and Adrian Loesch; and two sisters, Evelyn Klimesh and Irene Brincks.