Marlys (Marty) Jean Dodge, 87

Marlys (Marty) Jean Dodge, age 87 of Henderson, Nevada, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Marty was born in New Hampton to Paul and Karina (Knutson) Hartson on Oct. 24, 1936.

She attended the New Hampton Community School from kindergarten through high school and graduated in 1954.

Marty then worked as an executive secretary in the research and development (R&D) department of the

Rath Packing Company in Waterloo.

On March 25, 1956, Marty married David A. Dodge at the First United Methodist Church in New Hampton. The first year of their marriage was spent in Bad Nauheim, Germany where Dave served in the US Army. Upon returning, Marty resumed work at Rath Packing as an R&D office supervisor. She also attended classes at the University of Northern Iowa, studying music theory and pedagogy.

In 1961, Marty and Dave moved to Independence, where she soon began a 30-year career teaching piano and voice in her home studio. She maintained her teaching certification through the National Federation of Music Clubs. Working with children of all ages was her greatest joy.

Marty also organized and directed the Voices of Yesteryear, a group of senior citizens whose crowning achievement was singing on a local TV station. Decades of singing and playing at the Methodist Church, MHI and for funerals and weddings was such a meaningful part of her life. In 2004, Marty and Dave moved to Henderson.

For many years Marty was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Ladies Musical (serving as secretary and president), the Independence Concert Chorale, P.E.O. Chapter BD (Independence, IA), P.E.O. Chapter AO (Henderson, NV), Anthem Pet Club, and served as a PFLAG Board Member in Henderson.

Marty enjoyed traveling (especially in their motor home) and adopted many dogs over the years. She treasured her friendships and sharing activities (snow mobiles, boating on the Mississippi, and entertaining at the river and in their home).

Marty is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Karina Hartson, and her nieces, Victoria Hartson, Kathy Hartson and Laurel Nelson.

Marty is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Dr. Cynthia Dodge (and Jacqueline), son, Rick Dodge and grandson Jordan Stephens; sister, Judith Johnstone (and Steve); and brother Daniel Hartson (and Kay). She is also survived by nephews Daniel Nelson, William Hartson and Steve Hartson.