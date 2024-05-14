Betty J. Gruenberg, 95

Betty J. Gruenberg, age 95 of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton with inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home of New Hampton are in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jean (Churchill) Gruenberg was born on Feb. 19, 1929, in New Hampton, the daughter of Elmer and Ellen (Lewis) Churchill.

She attended Fredericksburg Country School and graduated from Fredericksburg High School.

Betty was united in marriage to Leo Gruenberg on Feb. 9, 1952, in Austin, Minnesota.

She was an independent business owner and she operated her own beauty salon for 48 years. She was an avid collector of dolls, butterflies, and birds. She enjoyed reading and word puzzles and her feisty spirit enabled her to live a long, independent life in her own home until her 95th birthday.

Betty is survived by her sons, Dan Gruenberg of Thornton, Colorado, David Gruenberg of Clear Lake, and Curt (Kathy) Gruenberg of Fredericksburg; four grandchildren, Andrea (Dale) Ludwig and Jamie (Jared) DeVries of Clear Lake, Ryan Gruenberg, Fort Dodge, and Nathan Gruenberg (Erika Bandilla) of Waterloo; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Diehl (Clayton Grandquist) of Des Moines, Jaylen DeVries of Des Moines, and Coy, Cal, and Cru Gruenberg of Fort Dodge; and a special niece, Diane Shedd, Malta, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Gruenberg; son, Mark Gruenberg; and great-grandson, Easton DeVries.

Betty was blessed with wonderful neighbors, Don and Sue Prosser and Steve, Julie, and Charley Brunner, who visited and helped her with anything she needed.

Thank you to the caring staff of Hillcrest Living in Sumner and St. Croix Hospice who provided wonderful, compassionate care in her final days.