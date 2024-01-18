Ronald Tierney, 75

Ronald Tierney, age 75 of Elma, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Elma with the Rev. Bruce Miller officiating.

Interment will be held in Howard Cemetery, Elma with Mason Tierney, Logan Tierney, Ashton McShane, Braden McShane, Ben Douglas and Brett Tierney serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mollie Tierney, Kadyn Tierney, Sarah Douglas, Summer Douglas, Addie Douglas, Brooklyn McShane and Kyle Tierney.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Elma Memorial Hall located at 702 Busti Ave. in Elma. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Ronald Dean Tierney on Jan. 20, 2024, at the age of 75. Ron’s journey began on October 23,1948, when he was born to Walter and Evelyn Tierney. Following the passing of his mother when he was just 6 months old, he and his older brother Denny were raised by his maternal grandparents, Theresa and Ernest Kutzbach, in Elma. Ron graduated from Crestwood High School in 1966.

Ron honored his country with service in the Navy, receiving an honorable discharge in 1969.

Fate smiled upon him when he met the love of his life, Sandra Pickar, on a blind date. Their union on June 27, 1970, marked the start of a rewarding life together — filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Ron often reminded us, “Life is great, if you let it be that way.”

Ron found immeasurable joy in his three children, Chad, Theresa, and Casey and their families. Despite modest beginnings, the Tierney household was rich in love and happiness, making their children truly feel as if they had it all.

Ron’s professional journey included various roles before taking ownership of Tierney Services & Body Shop, a gas station and body shop in Alta Vista. He shared the building with wife Sandy, where she also ran her own beauty shop. Known for his humor and sometimes inappropriate jokes, upon the closure of Tierney Services & Body Shop, he took his show on the road and excelled as a tool salesperson with Northeast Iowa Tools, covering a 60-mile radius.

Affectionately known as “Ronski” to some, he embraced life with passion and lived it to the fullest. Among his cherished moments were the warmth of a well-stoked fireplace, where he instilled the value of hard work in his children through tireless woodcutting. Other favorites included the occasional sweet indulgence, a deep passion and involvement in music that extended to playing in multiple bands, his many fishing trips to Waterville, Minnesota, and Canada, and a profound love and talent for refinishing classic cars. Later in life, he found added pleasure in wintering in Texas, where he and his wife Sandy created additional friendships and fond memories.

Ron is survived by his devoted wife and caregiver, Sandy Tierney of, with whom he shared 53 years. He leaves behind his cherished children, Chad (Leslie) Tierney of Denver, Theresa (Josh) Douglas of New Hampton, and Casey (Kim) Tierney of Waukee; and a legacy of grandchildren, each of whom held a special Grandpa-given nickname: Mason, Sarah, Logan, Summer, Ashton, Braden, Ben, Kadyn, Mollie, Brooklyn, Addie, and Kyle. Ron is also remembered by his siblings, Dennis (Joyce) Tierney of Charles City, Becky Tierney of Des Moines, Tom (Millisa) Tierney of La Porte City, and Tim (Colleen) Tierney of Waterloo; along with several special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Tierney; father, Walter Tierney; in-laws, Mike and Edna Pickar; sister-in-law, Donna Pickar; brother-in-law, Mike Reicks; step-mother, Elda Tierney; and his beloved grandparents, Theresa and Ernest Kutzbach.