Elizabeth “Betty” Wendt, age 90 of Fredericksburg, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Whispering Willows Assisted Living and Memory Wing in Fredericksburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frederika with the Rev. Evan Meester officiating.

Interment will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Fredericksburg.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues one hour prior to services at the church in Frederika on Wednesday.

Elizabeth (Betty) Wendt was born in Hopkinton, on Dec. 30, 1934, to Karl and Rachel (Ralston) Kuriger. Betty was one of nine children.

The family moved to Cedar Falls, where she grew up and attended school.

Betty loved to roller skate, and it is how she met the love of her life, Lynford Wendt. They dated and were married on Sept. 19, 1954. The couple moved to Fredericksburg on the family farm and raised four children — Larry, Linda, Lorna, and Lesa.

Betty started working at Sara Lee in New Hampton in 1972, the year they opened, and retired in 1996 when her husband became ill.

Lynford and Betty moved to New Hampton in 1997. After Lynford’s passing on Dec. 18, 2002, Betty continued to live in New Hampton until 2023, when she moved back to Fredericksburg.

Betty enjoyed working on the farm, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing solitaire, occasionally visiting the casino with the ladies and spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her four children, Larry (Lanette) Wendt of Waverly, Linda (Dale) Wurzer of Sumner, Lorna Wendt of Fredericksburg, and Lesa (Roger) Venem of New Hampton; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Tara Karsten) Wendt, Kari (Joey) Landis, Christopher (Tiffany) Wurzer, Kelly (Steve) Lantow, Traci (Jason) Hendries, Matthew (Ashley Lantow) Wurzer and Shawn (Nicole) Wurzer; step-grandchildren, Teresa (Shelby) Stapleton, Dan (Christine) Venem and John (Alicia) Venem; 10 great-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ellen Kuriger; and brother-in-law, Raymond Scoles.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lynford, in 2002; granddaughter, Michelle (Bryan) Schulmeister, and her eight siblings, sisters Mildred (Karl) Hanson, Theresa (Don) Wiley, Rosemary (Jerry) Jenkins, Florence Sherbon, and Margaret Scoles, and brothers Phillip (Thelma) Kuriger, Ray Kuriger and Paul (Carol) Kuriger

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice.