Lavern Tilkes, 88

Lavern Tilkes, age 88 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, North Washington with Dylan Joebgen, Wes Joebgen, Chris Landwehr, Matt Landwehr, Ryan Anderson and Holly Gettler serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

Lavern was born Aug. 9, 1936, in North Washington.

Lavern grew up in a close-knit community, attending North Washington Schools and working for many local farmers. He also spent time working at Haberly’s Hatchery in New Hampton before beginning his long and dedicated career with Chickasaw County in 1959.

Lavern’s life was forever changed when Connie Roethler asked him to her senior prom — a moment that sparked a lifelong love story. The couple was married on Sept. 10, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington.

Together, they built a beautiful life and raised four daughters — Micki, Tammy, Denise and Dawn.

Lavern took great pride in his work on the road crew for Chickasaw County, always enjoying his time on the job, especially when plowing snow. Even after a life-altering accident in 1989 led to the loss of his leg and an early retirement, Lavern’s spirit remained strong and determined.

Retirement did not slow him down — he continued to embrace life with enthusiasm and joy. He loved hunting, fishing and playing the concertina, an instrument he taught himself to play.

Lavern also cherished playing cards, going to dances, going on tractor rides and his favorite pastime was going to a casino, always finding happiness in simple pleasures and the company of loved ones.

Lavern is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie; four daughters, Micki (Steve) Denner of Waverly, Tammy (Mike) Joebgen of North Washington, Denise (Brian) Vahle of Ankeny, and Dawn (Jason Erdahl) Anderson of New Hampton; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; one brother, Vince Tilkes of California; three sisters, Jane (Gene) Lynch of Lawler, Laurine Whalen of New Hampton, and Darlene Franzen of New Hampton; one brother-in-law, Glen (Betty) Roethler of Owatonna, Minnesota; and two sister-in-laws, Nancy (Leon) Wegner of New Hampton and Joyce (Al) Wurzer of Waucoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rosella (Jack) Kerkove, Francis (Claude) Wisher and Greg (Elaine) Tilkes; and in-laws, Geraldine Tilkes, Leo Franzen, Joe Whalen, Jack Chapman and Oscar (Mildred) Roethler.