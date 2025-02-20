Lyle Arden Davidson, 87

Lyle Arden Davidson, age 87 of Charles City and formerly of Nashua, passed away on Wednesday, Feb, 19, 2025, at 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church to help with the upcoming parking lot renovation.

Lyle was born on June 16, 1937, to Alfred and Nora (Skogen) Davidson in Charles City. He was baptized on July 18, 1937, and confirmed May 6, 1951, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He attended school in Charles City, graduating on June 3, 1955.

Lyle married Alice Vera Mae Bunston on September 28, 1957. To this union three children — Cynthia, Mark and Timothy — were born.

They lived in Charles City until the summer of 1968 and then bought a house in Nashua.

Lyle worked a variety of jobs including George P. Smith, Hydrotile and Featherlite. He installed floors in the Featherlite trailers. His most memorable moments at Featherlite were when he got to meet racecar drivers whose trailers he worked on.

He took pride in his workmanship. He always had a neat and clean yard. When the kids and grandkids started playing ball he would attend their games. He had lots of patience when it came to problem solving and he would work until it was solved.

Surviving family members include his sons, Mark (Cindy) and Tim (Julia); grandchildren, Matt Davidson, Jennifer (Matthew) Holschlag and Alyssah, Jordan and Spencer Davidson; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Davidson and Sharon Davidson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera in 2018; daughter, Cindy Hahn in 2018; grandson, Chad Hahn; brothers, Irving (Elaine), Glen (Ruth), Allan, Alvin and Oscar; sisters, Marion (Raymond), Gen (Dean) and Arlette (John); and niece, Ellen.

A special thank you to the staff at 9th Street Chautauqua for the care you gave Lyle. It is all greatly appreciated.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home of Charles Cityis in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.