Mary Kay Biwer, 68

Mary Kay Biwer, age 68 of New Hampton, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Ken Glaser presiding.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at the funeral home. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Mary Kay was born on May 30, 1956, in Sioux City, the youngest of five children of Thomas and Marie (Hubbard) Vint.

Mary Kay grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School with the Class of 1974.

She then attended the University of Iowa, where she met the love of her life, Mike Biwer. The couple was united in marriage on Sept. 18, 1976, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. Their beautiful journey together was blessed with three children — Beth, Jessica, and Adam.

Mary Kay and Mike made homes in several places, including New Hampton, Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Burnsville, Minnesota, before ultimately settling back in New Hampton, where they built a life filled with love, laughter and community.

Mary Kay was a dedicated worker, spending time at the New Hampton Newspaper, then many years at MercyOne New Hampton before her retirement in 2020. She took great joy in her work at the hospital and formed cherished friendships with her coworkers.

Beyond her career, Mary Kay was a woman of many passions. She treasured time with her family, especially playing games and making memories with her two granddaughters. She found joy in traveling, particularly her trips to Florida with Mike. She and Mike also shared a close-knit circle of friends who brought laughter and companionship into their lives.

Mary Kay enjoyed her daily walks, was an avid reader and tended to her plants and flowers with a loving touch. Her kindness, warmth, and unwavering love for her family and friends will forever be remembered.

Mary Kay is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mike of New Hampton; three children, Beth (Curt) Wayne of Parkersburg, Jessica Biwer of Marion, and Adam Biwer of New Hampton; grandchildren, Avery and Briar Wayne of Parkersburg; siblings, Jim Vint of Sioux City, Donna Harper of Columbia, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Loretta Reeves of Punta Gorda, Florida; two brothers-in-law, Tom Biwer of Madrid, and Jim Biwer of Dallas Center; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barb DeMers; brother, Bob Vint; and two sisters-in-law, Sandy Vint and Cindy Biwer