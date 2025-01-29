James “Jim” Hebel, age 79 of Charles City, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

A funeral Mass for James Hebel will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with the Rev. Tom Heathershaw officiating.

Burial will be at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles, Illinois, at a later date.

Visitation, beginning with a Rosary prayer, will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the funeral Mass on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

James Bernard Hebel, the son of Bernard and Mary (Pavlik) Hebel, was born on April 7, 1945, in Chicago.

He graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1964. He then obtained his bachelor’s degree from Illinois Teachers College.

After college, Jim worked at Avondale School as a teacher and assistant principal.

Jim’s passion was working in radio broadcasting. He was a disc jockey for radio stations in Chicago, Woodstock, Rockford, Illinois, and Saginaw, Michigan. In 1986, he followed his passion to Charles City when he bought KCHA. He then built radio stations KCZY in Osage, KCZQ in Cresco and KCZE in New Hampton.

Jim was very talented when it came to music. He knew how to play a variety of instruments and started out his career as a recording artist and producer.

In 1990, Jim married Alexsandria “Sandy” Lewon. In their early years of marriage, Sandy and Jim would go dancing every weekend. The couple also raised horses and dogs for shows and competitions. They attended, and won, many shows and championships around the county and Canada.

They were members of the American Quarter Horse Association and Dandie Dinmont Terrier Club of America. Jim was also a member of the Elks and Rotary Club.

Living family members include his wife, Sandy; stepsons, Christopher Cole, David Cole and Eddie Cole; brother, Thomas Hebel; two sisters, Darlene Hebel Waters and Marlene Hebel Doukas; uncle, Nicholas Pavlik; along with many nephews, great nephews and nieces and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Hebel.

