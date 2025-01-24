Dr. Jerome R. Rosonke, 84

Dr. Jerome R. Rosonke, age 84 of Aberdeen, South Dakota, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aberdeen, with Father Mitchell McLaughlin officiating.

There will be a time for fellowship and luncheon to follow the service in the parish hall.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Schriver’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 30, with a liturgical wake service to begin at 7 p.m.

Jerry will be buried in New Hampton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Jerry will be buried in New Hampton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Dr. Jerome “Jerry” Rosonke was born on September 21, 1940, to Ben and Clara (Schwickerath) Rosonke in New Hampton, where he attended parochial elementary and graduated from public high school.

Jerry’s passion for learning led him on an extraordinary academic journey. He earned his undergraduate degree in social sciences from the University of Northern Iowa, then went on to pursue advanced degrees in sociology and guidance and counseling. Jerry’s commitment to education led him to earn two master’s degrees, one from the University of Iowa and another from South Dakota State University, followed by a PhD in sociology from South Dakota State.

Outside of education, Jerry’s early work experience included farm labor, carpentry, various jobs in steel construction, lumber yards, and gravel trucking. His hands-on experience shaped his strong work ethic. Jerry later combined his love for education and athletics in teaching and coaching roles across several communities.

He taught and served as assistant wrestling coach in Reinbeck, then went on to teach and become head wrestling and cross country coach in Chetek, Wisconsin. He continued his coaching career as a professor and head wrestling coach at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and as a graduate assistant at South Dakota State University.

His journey is best described in his own words: “The most important and best decision in my life was, after dating a few other girls, to ask Malee Shaw for a date. From that first date in 1958, we went steady through my college years, and later, in 1963, she became my wife. We created and raised four great children — LaCinda, Lisa, Brad, and Kimberly. That was the greatest thing I did in my life.”

The family eventually moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, when Jerry accepted a position with Northern State University. In 28 years at Northern State, Jerry made a lasting impact as a professor, sharing his passion for sociology with students and mentoring many through their academic journeys. Jerry also said, “I enjoy learning, especially about society and history. As a teacher, I had a good excuse to continue learning — so I could pass it on to the next generation.”

He enjoyed both hunting and fishing as his main recreational activities in his free time. However, his most enjoyable times were when going camping with the whole family. Camping with the kids provided some of his best memories.

Throughout his career, Jerry received numerous accolades, including the 1968 National Science Foundation Award for his master’s degree at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was recognized with the South Dakota Gerontology Association Merit Award (1980), the Teacher of the Year Award at Northern State University (1982 and the South Dakota Corrections Association Outstanding Service Award (1988). Jerry also received the Community Services Award (1994) and the Outstanding Services Award for his leadership in the Social Sciences and History Department (1996) from Northern State University. Other notable honors include the National Achievement Honor Roll (1980), the Great Plains Sociological Association Service Award (2000) and the Volunteers of America Award (2018).

Jerry dedicated much of his life to serving his community through numerous organizations. He was the founder and served on the Board of Directors for the Juvenile Treatment, New Beginnings Center (13 years) and North Plains Hospice (35 years). He also played a key role in the Great Plains Sociological Association, founding the organization and serving in several leadership positions, including president and chair of the Student Paper Competition.

Jerry’s commitment to service extended to various boards, including Safe Harbor (Domestic Violence Shelter), the Rape Task Force, and the Kids Connection Child Abuse Programs, where he served two four-year terms. He also coached for nine years with the Warner Little League, including T-Ball, boys baseball and girls softball.

In addition, Jerry contributed to many research projects, publications, and presentations throughout his career, continuing his passion for education and community impact.

Jerry’s life was marked by a deep commitment to education, service and community. His legacy of mentorship, compassion and dedication will continue to inspire all who knew him. He will be dearly missed but forever remembered for the positive impact he had on so many lives.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Malee; children, LaCinda (Howard) Tilton, Dr. Brad Rosonke and Kimberly (Alan) Rausch; one sister, Mildred Brus; son-in-law, Brent Olson; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Clara; one daughter, Lisa Olson; two sisters; and three brothers.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen for all of the great nursing care they gave him.