Kenneth “Ken” Franzen, 72

Kenneth “Ken” Franzen, age 72 of New Hampton, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

Kenneth “Ken” Clarence Franzen was born June 14, 1952, near Waucoma, the oldest child of Clarence and Valeria (Berst) Franzen.

Ken’s formative years were spent at St. Joseph School in New Hampton, where he completed his elementary education through the eighth grade. He then went on to graduate from New Hampton Community High School in 1971.

An avid lover of the outdoors, Ken found solace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. He was often seen going for walks and immersing himself in the tranquility of nature.

His passion for gardening was more than a hobby; it was a testament to his patience and nurturing spirit as he tended to the family’s lawn and plants with meticulous care.

Ken’s faith played a central role in his life, and he was a devoted attendee of Mass at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton.

His spiritual devotion was a source of strength and comfort, not only to him but also to those who knew him.

Horror movies were among Ken’s favorite cinematic escapes, and he reveled in the thrill and suspense that they brought.

His loyalty as a sports fan was evident in his unwavering support for the Colts and the Orioles, but it was the time spent with his family that Ken cherished the most. The shared moments, the laughter, and the love were the highlights of his life.

Survivors include two sisters, Kathy Franzen and Becky Franzen, both of New Hampton; one brother, Steve (Jo) Franzen of New Hampton; and one niece, Amanda of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alan.