Richard Allan Zeien, 62

Richard Allan Zeien, age 62 of New Hampton, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, from complications of PSC (Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis) Liver Disease from ulcerative colitis.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend presiding.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the funeral home. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Friday.

Richard Allan Zeien, born on June 21, 1962, in New Hampton, passed away surrounded by love and family. The son of Francis and Rita (Reicherts) Zeien, Richard’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, devotion and love for family and friends.

Richard grew up on the family farm, where he developed his strong work ethic and love for the outdoors. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1981, where he was active in FFA and built the foundation for his lifelong dedication to his family.

In October 1981, Richard married Renae Anderson, and together they welcomed three sons — Bobby, Chad and Jeremy. Though their marriage later ended, Richard found love again with Sharon Dreckman, whom he married in April 2004. Sharon’s son, Michael, became one of Richard’s own, and together they added two more sons, Marshall and Logan, to their blended family.

Richard worked many jobs over the years, each showcasing his determination and adaptability. He ran the Ionia Locker for a time, worked at Great Plains and eventually found his long-term career with Mick Gage Plumbing & Heating. What started as a temporary job turned into a 34-year commitment, during which Richard often joked with Mick that he was still “trying it out” even after decades of dedicated service.

Outside of work, Richard cherished life’s simple joys. He loved fishing trips and camping in Minnesota, spending peaceful moments outdoors with his family. Whether working on cars, woodworking or just enjoying time in the garage, Richard found joy in hands-on projects. He also treasured quiet evenings by an open fire, finding relaxation in the warmth and stillness.

One of Richard’s greatest joys was becoming “Papa.” His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them — camping, fishing, sharing stories and teaching them the tricks he had learned over the years. Their hugs, laughter, and “Hello, Papa!” greetings brought him immense happiness, as did the affection from the many daycare children who grew to adore him.

Richard’s legacy is one of love, resilience and a steadfast dedication to those he held dear. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious humor, and unwavering commitment to his family and community.

Richard is survived by his wife Sharon Zeien of New Hampton; six sons, Bobby (Abby) Zeien of Manchester, Chad (Joelle) Zeien of Jerico, Jeremy (Marva) Zeien of Waverly, Michael (Nikki) Dreckman of New Hampton, Marshall Zeien of New Hampton, and Logan Zeien of New Hampton; 11 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Abigail, Parker, Calyb, Charleigh, Milo, Tyson, Kamryn, Emma, Braxton and Adaline; mother, Rita Mae Zeien of Elma; three brothers, Leon (Linda) Zeien, Lenny Zeien and Randy (Vickie) Zeien; two sisters, Luann Heying and Sandy (Joe) Attelson; in-laws, Robert Dreckman Jr, Roger (Carla) Dreckman, Rich (Mary) Dreckman, Susan (Henry) Straight, Russel (Pat) Dreckman, Raymond Dreckman, Shirley (Chris) Brinkman, Ron (Rhonda) Dreckman, Sara (Chris) Onken and Stacie Dreckman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francie Dreckman; brother-in-law, Ken Heying; two nephews, Jeffrey Dreckman, Austin Onken; in-laws, Robert and Mary Dreckman.