Caroline McShane, 88

Caroline McShane, age 88 of New Hampton, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Dan Christensen officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Memorial Service at the church on Saturday.

Caroline Ruth McShane — a beacon of generosity and love — passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2025, in New Hampton. Born on May 3, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of James and Opal (Treptow) Clark, Caroline’s life was a testament to her selfless nature and the joy she brought to all who knew her.

After graduating from Springville High School in 1954, Caroline embraced life with a spirit of adventure and commitment.

Her journey of love began when she married Richard McShane at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on July 2, 1955. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, travel and shared passions.

Caroline’s work ethic was admirable, and her career was as varied as it was fulfilling. She spent several years working at Deco in Decorah, where she honed her skills and made lifelong friends. After moving to New Hampton with her husband, she served the community as a dedicated meter maid and dispatcher for the New Hampton Police Department. Caroline’s professional journey also included stints at Sara Lee and Beatrice, where she worked until her well-deserved retirement.

However, Caroline’s life was not solely defined by her work; she was a woman of many interests and unending generosity. She could often be found square dancing with Richard, tending to her beautiful flower garden, or embarking on travels and trips that brought her immense joy. Bingo nights at the church were always brighter with Caroline’s presence, and she never missed an opportunity to engage in a friendly game of cards.

Her involvement with her grandchildren’s events showcased her unwavering support and pride. Caroline’s cheers could be heard from the sidelines, encouraging and celebrating every milestone.

Her participation in the Red Hat Lady Group and volunteer work at the Little House of Bargains and the Meals on Wheels program were further reflections of her caring and community-oriented spirit.

Caroline Ruth McShane’s life was a beautiful tapestry of service, love and devotion. Her memory will be treasured by all who were fortunate to know her. She has left an indelible mark on the hearts of her family, friends, and community, and her spirit will continue to inspire kindness and joy in the lives of those she touched.

Caroline leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Shelley) McShane and Gary McShane, both of New Hampton, and Christine (Dale) McBurney of Cedar Rapids; her sister, Sharon Crawford of Dubuque; and sister-in-law, Sharon Clark of Missouri. Her joy will live on through her six grandchildren, Anthony (Paula Nicolaisen) McShane, Nicole (Justin) Klunder, Rebecca (Trent) Zabel, Andrea (Roberto) Barron, Lindsay (Tyler Moyer) McShane and Nathan McBurney; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, who will miss her dearly.

Preceding Caroline in death were her beloved parents; her husband, Richard; her brothers, Gene (Virginia) Clark and Paul Clark; and her sisters, Shirley Snyder and Lois Port.

Each of them had a special place in her heart, and she is now reunited with them in eternal peace.