Monsignor Carl Lambert Schmitt, 89

Monsignor Carl Lambert Schmitt, age 89 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with Archbishop Thomas Zinkula celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery, St. Lucas.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 3:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary and a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Tuesday.

Knights of Columbus 4th degree Honor Guard will post Monday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and also Tuesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, Church. Monsignor Carl was a KofC member since October 1964, and a 4th Degree member since November 1991. Davis Assembly KC’s offer our prayers and sympathies to his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Father would prefer memorials to St. Joseph School in New Hampton.

Father Carl was raised on a farm in the St. Lucas area. He was the fifth of 11 children born to Joseph and Anna (Blong) Schmitt. As a youth, he was involved in farming, family, education and carpentry.

A graduate of St. Luke’s High School in St. Lucas and Loras College in Dubuque, Father Carl also studied theology, scripture, and philosophy at Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. After completing seminary studies, he went on to attain a M.A. in history from Notre Dame University and an M.A. in secondary administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

Father Carl was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Dubuque March 18, 1961. He taught several years at Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville, where he also served as associate pastor at Immaculate Conception.

Catholic education has always been near and dear to his heart. From 1966 to 1970, Father Carl was the coordinator of the Dubuque Catholic Schools while also assuming duties as associate pastor of Holy Ghost. For 20 years, he was the coordinator of the Dubuque Metropolitan System of Catholic Education. During those same 20 years, he also had the privilege of serving God’s people in other assignments. Some of his many duties included assistant chaplain of Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, and as pastor at St. John (Placid) in Epworth, St. John in Peosta, Annunciation in Lattnerville, and Holy Ghost in Dubuque.

At the Archdiocesan level, he served as legislative coordinator and as administrator of the Archdiocesan Lay Teacher Insurance Program. He was involved in telecommunications and was instrumental in helping schools and parishes move into the computer age.

Over the years, Father Carl has been actively involved in numerous Archdiocesan activities including the Compensation Commission, the Stewardship Commission, the Priest Council, the Building Commission, the Priest Fund, the Priest Retirement Fund and as a consultant to the Archbishop.

In 1991, Father Carl returned to his roots when he came to New Hampton, only a few miles from St. Lucas.

Since that time, he saw many changes — first as pastor of St. Joseph, then accepting responsibility for both Catholic churches in New Hampton, St. Joseph and St. Mary of the Visitation. He helped to ease the transition when the two parishes merged to become Holy Family. Father Carl served as pastor for the Good Shepherd Catholic Cluster in 2005 when St. Boniface in Ionia and Immaculate Conception in North Washington were added to his pastoral responsibilities.

Although Father Carl had a full schedule as pastor of three parishes, serving nearly 1,200 families, with a Catholic elementary school and a High School of Religion, he found time for an occasional game of golf and to work in his rose gardens.

After serving the New Hampton area for 19 years, Father Carl retired in 2010 but continued as a substitute priest in the surrounding parishes, filling in on weekends and doing Spanish masses until 2022 when he became limited by his health.

He is survived by sisters, Emily Heying of Luana, and Elaine (Roger) Kleve of Cresco; brother, Raymond (Nancy) Schmitt of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Debbie Schmitt of Castalia; brother-in-law, Albin Massman of Lansing; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna (Blong) Schmitt; brothers, Tony Schmitt, Henry Schmitt, Clem Schmitt and Floyd Schmitt; and sisters, Agnes (Cletus) Meyer, Verna Massman, Marie Schmitt.