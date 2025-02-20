Vernon 'Vern' Michael Laures, 85

Vernon “Vern” Michael Laures, age 85 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. Brian Dellaert and the Rev. Mark Osterhaus celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton with Vern’s grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. The family will do their best to greet everyone, but please keep in mind that the line will need to move quickly to try and allow everyone to pay their respects prior to the service.

Vern was born on April 7, 1939, in New Hampton, the son of Leo and Alvetta (Weigel) Laures.

Vern grew up in New Hampton and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1959. During his high school years, he was known for his spirited performance as the Big Bopper at the Howard County Fair and for working alongside his father, collecting and hauling trash to the city dump. He came from humble beginnings, a fact he never forgot, and despite his successes in life, he remained a humble man, always grateful for the blessings bestowed upon him.

Vern met the love of his life, “My Jeanie,” Jean Adams, at a dance, and the two quickly became inseparable. They were married at Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington and together built a life full of love, laughter and unwavering devotion. Their union was blessed with four children — Lisa, Perry, Tracy, and Mitch—who were the light of his life. Vern often said he was the luckiest man alive, not because of his business success but because of his family. “Faith, family and friends are what this life is all about” was one of his most cherished sayings, a sentiment that defined how he lived each day.

After the couple were married, Vern was a young man working for Bob Gilbert at the Gambles store in New Hampton when he heard about a job opening at Huebner Chevrolet. Bill Huebner, new to the car business, needed help to run the dealership. After meeting Vern, he decided to hire him — not for the parts department, as Vern thought, but to sell cars. Vern quickly found his footing in the role.

His years at Gambles had earned him the trust of nearly everyone in town, and his honest, personal approach made customers feel at ease. “I knew nearly everyone in this town,” Vern recalled. “I don’t care if they bought a pound of nails or a riding lawn mower — I knew the people, and they put a little bit of trust in me because of that.”

Back then, selling cars was a bit different. Customers often asked him to bring cars out to their farms or homes to take a look. His first new car sale — a 1964 Impala Super Sport — is still a fond memory.

As the business grew, it quickly outgrew its original location downtown, which had previously been an implement shop. “It wasn’t much,” Vern said of the old building. “We had no place to park the cars, but we made it work.” In 1975, the dealership moved to its current site on Linn Avenue, a space that allowed for more inventory and better service.

In 1981, Vern became the sole owner of the dealership after Bill passed away. Bill had been more than just a boss — he was a mentor and a friend, even co-signing a loan to help Vern buy into the business years earlier.

Renaming the dealership Vern Laures Auto Center, Vern carried forward the values they had built together — honesty, hard work and putting people first. Reflecting on his career, Vern said, “The best part of the car business has always been the people. I met so many and made so many friends—so many beautiful people.”

Vern and Jean shared many adventures together, taking trips to Las Vegas where they saw Elvis in person, exploring Switzerland, cruising the Mediterranean and Alaska and enjoying countless weekends at the river. Of all these travels, the most special to Vern was the family trip to Silver Muskie Lodge, a place he visited many times but held particularly dear when the entire family was together.

A man deeply dedicated to his community, Vern gave generously to New Hampton, supporting numerous projects that helped the town grow and flourish. He took great pride in giving back to the community that had supported him throughout his life. His generosity, kindness and unwavering respect for all people made him a beloved figure in New Hampton.

Vern and Jean cherished their daily tradition of heading to the local tavern at 5 o’clock to enjoy a cocktail together, a simple yet special ritual that brought them joy and companionship. Vern never met a stranger — he treated everyone with respect and kindness, no matter their circumstances.

Vern will be remembered for his loving heart, humble spirit and the deep and abiding love he had for his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of generosity, laughter, and love that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Vern is survived by his wife, Jean Laures of New Hampton; four children, Lisa (Jim) Lewis of New Hampton, Perry (Mary) Laures of New Hampton, Tracy (Rich) Dahl of Cedar Falls, and Mitch (Jeanette) Laures of New Hampton; eight grandchildren, Dustin (Kyra) Lewis of New Hampton, Jenny (Jack) van der Meer of New Hampton, Adam Laures of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, Paige Laures of Cedar Falls, Cael Laures of New Hampton, Ava Dahl of Cedar Falls, Sydney Laures of New Hampton, and Carson Laures of New Hampton; three great-grandchildren, Charlie van der Meer, Maddie van der Meer and Jameson “JJ” Lewis; one sister, Kathy Lensing of New Hampton; and three sisters-in-law, Joan Jacobsen of Des Moines, Pat Wilcox of Elma, and Diane (Dave) Baethke of Elma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren in infancy, Evan Laures and Taylor Dahl; in-laws, Harold and Helen Adams; four brothers-in-law, Gilbert Lensing, Dave Jacobsen, Larry Wilcox and Bill (Ella Mae) Adams; and one sister-in-law, Harriet (Bob) Seelhammer.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the family.