Pat Arnold, 79

Pat Arnold, age 79 of Elma, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Crane Creek in rural Lawler with the Rev. Sue Cira officiating.

Interment will be held at Saude Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Lawler.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, feb. 28, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Elma. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Pat Arnold left us peacefully on Feb. 19, 2025, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, with her family by her side. She was born on Aug. 3, 1945, in Elma, the daughter of John and Margaret (Kobliska) Beecher. Pat’s life was a testament to her unwavering dedication to her family, her passion for her work and her love for the simple joys of life.

Pat’s journey began in the small town of Elma, where she grew up with a close-knit community that shaped her into the thoughtful and friendly individual everyone knew.

Her education at Immaculate Conception High School in Elma, completed in 1963, provided the foundation for her nurturing spirit.

At a teen hop, Pat’s life took a turn for the romantic, as she met a musician who captured her heart, Wayne Arnold. The connection was undeniable, and the couple solidified their love by exchanging wedding vows on Aug. 31, 1968, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lourdes. Together, they welcomed their beloved children, Brian and Jill, and created a home filled with love and laughter.

Pat embodied the essence of a farm wife, embracing the rural way of life with grace and resilience. Her days were spent tending to the needs of the farm alongside her family, yet she also pursued a career that spoke to her caring nature. As a lab technician in New Hampton, Pat found joy in caring for patients, leaving a lasting impact on those she served through her kindness and professionalism.

Her journey through the professional world continued as she embraced new challenges at Donaldson’s, where she thrived for several years. Later, she joined the team at the Elma Express, always ready to greet customers with her signature smile and warmth. Pat’s presence in the workplace was a bright light, and her friendly demeanor made her a beloved figure in the community.

Beyond her work, Pat’s zest for life shone through in her hobbies and interests. An avid player of Scrabble, she reveled in the thrill of competition, her mind as sharp as ever. Euchre tables were livelier with Pat’s presence, her competitive streak paired with an infectious sense of fun. A die-hard LA Dodgers fan, Pat followed every game with intensity, her passion for America’s pastime unwavering.

Pat’s love for her community was evident in her daily routine, which often included morning coffee gatherings at local spots. These moments allowed her to stay connected, discussing current events and sharing stories with friends and neighbors.

However, the true roots of Pat’s life were her family. She poured her heart into being involved in their lives, celebrating their achievements, and providing unwavering support. Family events were her greatest treasure, and she cherished every opportunity to be a part of their lives.

Pat is survived by her children, Brian Arnold of Elma, and Jill (Kevin) Smith of Clive; three grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Haley Smith and Hannah Smith; one brother, Lindy Beecher of Eagan, Minnesota; and five sisters, Sharon Gansen of Elma, Betty Jo (Jack) Hastings of Alta Vista, Mary (Bill) Roths of Cedar Falls, Marcia (Greig) Grimm of Charles City, and June (Arnie) Laures of Waukon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Wayne in 2024.