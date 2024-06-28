David Joseph Geerts, 74

David Joseph Geerts, age 74 of North Washington, died Friday, June 28, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Dan Christensen presiding.

Interment will follow at New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Dave was born on Dec. 1, 1949, in New Hampton, the son of Elmer and Joanna (Schwickerath) Geerts. Dave was one of three children, growing up in a close-knit family that instilled in him a strong work ethic and a deep sense of community.

Dave’s education began at St. Mary’s Catholic School in North Washington, where he attended until the school’s closure during his 11th grade. He then graduated from New Hampton High School as part of the Class of 1968.

Following graduation, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969, serving his country with distinction in Vietnam and Germany. It was during his service that he forged lifelong friendships that remained dear to him throughout his life.

Upon returning home, Dave met Judy Meyer during a night out in Calmar. They quickly fell in love and were married on Oct. 20, 1973, in Postville. Together, they built a life in North Washington and were blessed with three children.

Dave was a dedicated employee, working for over 44 years in the agricultural industry, starting with Bob’s Farm Supply and later with Five Star Coop, where he served as a mill operator and branch manager. He took great pride in his work and was known for his strong work ethic and reliability.

After Judy’s passing in 2004, Dave found love again with Donna Leichtman, whom he married on Aug. 21, 2010, at Trinity Lutheran Church. With Donna, Dave gained another daughter, Andrea. Together, Dave and Donna enjoyed traveling extensively, exploring places like Alaska, Utah and Niagara Falls. Dave cherished staying in touch with his army buddies in Missouri and North Carolina. These friendships continued over decades.

Dave was deeply involved in his community, serving as post commander and quartermaster of the Alta Vista VFW Post 4069. He was also a dedicated member of the North Washington Fire Department for over two decades, eventually becoming fire chief. His commitment to public service extended further as he served as mayor of North Washington for 24 years, leaving a lasting impact on the town he called home.

In his leisure time, Dave could be found in his shed, surrounded by his collection of over 2000 hats, a testament to his unique interests and passions. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, meticulously caring for his John Deere lawn mower, and maintaining order in everything he did. Dave’s attention to detail and dedication were evident in every aspect of his life, earning him the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

Dave Geerts will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his community, and his country. Who could forget the “Davey wave?!” He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, integrity, and kindness that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of North Washington; one son, Cory Geerts of Grinnell; three daughters, Wendy (Al) Burgart of New Hampton, Cindy Rieck of Oxford, and Andrea (McKay) Youngblut of New Hampton; 10 grandchildren, Karson (Kylee) Crooks, Kara Crooks, Taylor Burgart, Riley Burgart, Ava Rieck, Amelia Rieck, Kaiden Breckenridge, Kamryn Hillier, Reese Youngblut and Boone Youngblut; one brother, Gary (Nylene) Geerts of Denver; and one sister, Gladys (John) Christoph of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Judy Geerts; and one son-in-law, Bruce Crooks.