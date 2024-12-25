New Hampton Tribune and Nashua Reporter - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 25 December 2024

Supervisors want to move cooler out of Heritage quickly, get funding request from Northeast Iowa Community Action

By Bob Fenske

Of the Reporter

Members of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors are looking to get rid of a walk-in cooler at the Heritage Center, and they’d like to see it gone sooner rather than later.

