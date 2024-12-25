Supervisors want to move cooler out of Heritage quickly, get funding request from Northeast Iowa Community Action

By Bob Fenske
Of the Reporter
Members of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors are looking to get rid of a walk-in cooler at the Heritage Center, and they’d like to see it gone sooner rather than later.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.