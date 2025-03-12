Dr. Richard K. Reams, 76

Dr. Richard K. Reams, age 76, known to many as Dr. Dick, passed away at his home in North Liberty, Iowa on Monday, March 10, 2025, surrounded by family.

Dr. Reams was known for his unwavering and steadfast commitment to prioritizing and caring for his patients as a family physician in New Hampton, then in Tucson, Arizona, often times in the family kitchen or wherever a patient may need him.

Dr. Richard Reams is survived by his wife, Brita; children, Dr. Angie Reams Schauper (Lynden), and Alicia Herring; his sister, Judith (Bill) Brandenburg, Evansdale; his grandchildren, Henley and Haven Schauper, and Levi, Ava, Vera, and Sullivan Herring; nephew, David (Rebekah) Wendland; great nieces and nephews, Katelyn Wendland and her children, Sophia and Maddox, and Austin (Danielle) Wendland; former son-in-law, Tony Herring; and multiple family, friends, and wonderful patients.

Visitation with family will be held at Grace Community Church, 2707 S. Dubuque St, North Liberty, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

A service honoring Dr. Reams will immediately follow the visitation. The family invites all to join them in a Celebration of Life and reception at Tin Roost, 840 W. Penn St, North Liberty, following the service at 4:30 p.m.

More information and a full obituary may be found on Dr. Reams’ page at www.NeptuneCremationDesMoines.com.