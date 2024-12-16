Herb Platte, 71

Herb Platte, age 71 of New Hampton, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center in Iowa City.

Friends greeted the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 4 p.m. memorial service.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Herbert Lee Platte, lovingly known as Herb, passed away on Dec. 8, 2024, in Iowa City at the age of 71. Born on February 13, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Erwin and Clara (Schneider) Platte, Herb lived a life marked by dedication, passion, and an unwavering commitment to his loved ones.

Herb’s early years were spent in the serene rural landscapes of Iowa. Herb grew up on a farm where his family milked and grew crops. He attended a country school before graduating from Sumner High School in 1971.

He met the love of his life, Cindy Whiteman, at the Village Inn over cocktails — a serendipitous encounter that blossomed into a lifelong partnership. Herb and Cindy united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1981, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton, marking the beginning of a love story that would stand the test of time.

Herb started his career for Farm Service in Readlyn, where he worked for several years before being transferred to New Hampton. Then for 28 years, Herb was a pillar of hard work and reliability at TriMark in New Hampton. His work ethic was unparalleled, and his colleagues respected him for his dedication.

Even after a full career, Herb continued contributing to his community, working part-time at Kwik Star and driving produce for local Mennonites. He was also a proud member of the Jaycees, where he actively engaged in community service and fellowship.

Herb’s zest for life was evident in his numerous hobbies and interests. An avid outdoorsman, he cherished his fishing trips, especially the annual excursion to Canada with a group of close friends. He passed down his love for the sport to his grandchildren, often taking them along to share in the joy of casting a line.

A die-hard Raiders fan, Herb never missed a game, and his enthusiasm for the NFL was infectious. Tuesday nights were reserved for poker with his regular group, where Herb’s competitive spirit and sense of humor made him a cherished member of the table.

In his younger days, he enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball in the Frederika league, showcasing his athletic skills and camaraderie with his teammates.

Herb’s occasional visits to the casino were marked by the same light-hearted approach he took to all his pastimes. Whether he was at the poker table or cheering on his grandchildren at their various activities, Herb’s passionate and loving nature shone brightly.

Family was the cornerstone of his life and Herb made it a priority to spend quality time with each of them, creating lasting memories and instilling values that will endure for generations. He was a man who would go out of his way to help a friend or a stranger, embodying the essence of selflessness in every act.

Herb’s legacy is one of love, passion, and selflessness—a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed, but the memories he created will be cherished forever.

Herb is survived by his loving wife, Cindy of New Hampton; his children, Jesse (Ashley), Platte of Ellsworth, Curtis Platte of Crown Point Indiana, and Sarah Zuke of Denver; his sister, Maurine (Ken) Walters of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin; and his adored grandchildren, Charles Platte, Jaxson (Paige Koehn) Zuke, Malaki Zuke, Chase Platte, Harlan Platte, Blake Platte and Cole Platte.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Henry Platte, Howard (Goldie) Platte, Harold Platteand Harlan Platte.