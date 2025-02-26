Edward Alfred Mahlstedt, 88

Edward Alfred Mahlstedt, age 88 of Nashua, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel, in Nashua, with Pastor Drew McHolm presiding.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Born on Jan. 15, 1937, in New Hampton, to Edward and Marie (Wendt) Mahlstedt, Ed’s life was a testament to the simple pleasures of love, faith and the great outdoors.

Ed’s infectious smile and perpetually tousled hair, which seemed to defy the confines of a hat, became his trademark among those who knew and loved him. He found his greatest happiness in the company of family, cherishing every moment spent with his children and grandchildren.

An avid fisherman, Ed’s fishing trips were less about the catch and more about weaving enduring memories with his loved ones, a tradition that was cherished deeply by his family.

He was a man of faith, steadfast in his love for Jesus. Sundays were sacred to Ed, and even when attending church wasn’t possible, his home was filled with the sounds of gospel music as he sang along to the hymns broadcast on the radio. His devotion was a constant source of strength and inspiration to his family and friends.

Ed was known for his love of card games, a pastime that brought out his competitive spirit and playful nature. His family fondly recalls the flying cards that marked his losses, as well as the triumphant grin that accompanied his final victory at the card table.

His enthusiasm extended to the racetrack, where he was a devoted fan of his son and grandsons’ racing endeavors. Ed’s presence at the track was a symbol of his unwavering support and pride in his family’s achievements.

At home, Ed was the epitome of readiness and care, often surprising his wife with dinner preparations well before the evening meal was due. His knack for cooking resulted in abundant feasts, sometimes enough to last for days, a reflection of his generous heart and joy in providing for his family.

Ed’s legacy is one of warmth and kindness, a man who was as friendly as he was handy. His ability to fix and build was only matched by his capacity to forge lasting relationships with those around him.

Ed is survived by his wife, Cathy Mahlstedt of Nashua; sons, Edward (Kathy) Mahlstedt of Bagley, Iowa and Eric Mahlstedt of Charles City; daughter, Emily (Troy) Schnurstein of Fredricka; grandchildren, Bryant, Kayla, Andy, Tommy, Shelby (Shane) Harken, Sam and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Liam, Rhett and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie (Wendt) Mahlstedt; brothers, Gilbert, Alvin, Lester and Marcus Mahlstedt; and sisters Dorothy and Mary.