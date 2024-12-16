Joyce Gloria McMichael, 90

Joyce Gloria McMichael, age 90 of Nashua, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Whispering Willows Assisted Living in Fredericksburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Pastor Todd Burrichter officiating.

Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Nashua with Jeff Ketels, Steve Ketels, Matt McMichael, Luke McMichael, Alex Larson and Kaden McMichael serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Feb. 1, 1934, in Topton, Pennsylvania, Joyce was the youngest of three children born to Rellie and Emma Mertz Wiltrout.

After graduating from high school, she pursued a nursing career and enrolled in Nursing College. Upon earning her nursing degree, Joyce proudly served as a nurse in the United States Navy. During her time in the Navy, she met a young private named Jerry McMichael, who would become her husband and lifelong partner. Joyce was not only Jerry’s commanding officer in the Navy but also in their shared life. The couple married and were blessed with four children — Debra, David, William, and Glenn.

After Joyce’s military service, she focused on raising her family while Jerry continued his service in both the Navy and the Army. The family, known for their strong military roots, relocated frequently, living on various military bases across the country until settling in Waterloo in 1971. Employment took them to Storm Lake, in 1985. Many great memories were made with family and friends at the lake, especially during the annual July 4 gatherings. They later retired to Nashua.

Joyce was known for her quiet strength and unwavering determination. She took pride in her work, whether caring for her yard, sewing for the church, or tending to her beloved dogs.

A dedicated community member, Joyce served as a board member for Comprehensive Systems and volunteered for many years at the Treasure Chest in Charles City. She was thrifty and had a knack for finding bargains while always searching for fabric to use in the church quilts.

Joyce cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, imparting her love of cooking, baking and sewing. Her famous Whoopie Pies and Monkey Bread were always a highlight at family gatherings. The McMichael family’s most cherished heirlooms are not priceless antiques, but hand-crafted Christmas stockings Joyce lovingly made for each member of the family.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jerry) Ketels of Waterloo; sons, David McMichael of Charles City, and Glenn (Julie) McMichael of Nashua; five grandchildren, Jeff (Ava) Ketels, Steve (Lindsay) Ketels, Matt (Chloe) McMichael, Luke McMichael and Sarah (Alex) Larson; and nine great-grandchildren, Jace, Summer, Brayden, Addison, Kaden, Owen, Dax, Lucy and Kinley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rellie and Emma Wiltrout; sister, Rachael Grim; brother, Reynold Wiltrout; son, William McMichael; and her husband, Jerry McMichael.