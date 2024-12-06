Dana August Dimel, 62

Dana August Dimel, age 62 of Champagin-Urbana, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesdsay, Dec. 3, 2024.

Dana August Dimel was born to John and Joann Dimel on Oct. 9, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, joining his siblings Leslie, Johnny, Jessica and Matthew. The stories those kids could tell about growing up with all of their cousins nearby. Dad John was a bombardier in World War II and later worked in Columbus. Mother Jo Ann, who Dana affectionately referred to as Josephine, was a happy homemaker.

If you think that Dana was a sweet person – look no further than his precious Josephine to know exactly where that sweet gene came from. Dana took very special care of his parents in their later years before their passing.

Dana graduated from Upper Arlington High School (OH), then attended Hutchinson Junior College and graduated from Kansas State University - forever a K-State Wildcat.

He attended a summer camp with the Minnesota Vikings and left due to injury — at which point he returned to his college alma mater to embark on his storied coaching career.

Dana was kind, compassionate, smart and very generous. Dana loved to laugh, and he always had a smile on his face. He had the most positive attitude that a person could possess. He had a heart of gold and was absolutely one hundred percent genuine. D treated everybody with kindness and respect no matter their stature in life.

Dana had an absolute love for all animals. His gentle nature provided for many special relationships with his four-legged kids. When he arrived home in the evenings he loved to make a huge commotion with all the animals provoking barking, howling, and nose kissing. D was greeted in heaven by his many “pretty girls” and “such handsome boys,” and he definitely sat down and gave them all good ear rubs, tummy scratches and lots of kisses.

Dana had a deep passion for the game of college football. Coach Dimel was the head football coach at the University of Wyoming, University of Houston and UTEP. He had stints of coordinator and assistant coaching responsibilities at Kansas State University, University of Arizona and most recently, the University of Illinois.

Coach D was mainly an offensive coach but had great knowledge of the full game. Coach D also had a great eye for talent and his goal was to develop strong, smart players who were good stewards in life.

He found the good in all and was always willing to give chances to those that maybe would not have been provided opportunity. He was dedicated to developing his players into productive men and help them establish a good moral foundation to go on and succeed in life. Coach D’s community of football coaches and college football professionals reached out on a nationwide level.

The relationships he had with his brothers in coaching were so very treasured by Big D. As a head coach he loved to give coaches their first job and help develop their professional skills. He was a mentor, a father figure and has left a lasting impact on many players, coaches, program staff and football families.

Many of the meetings that Coach D would have with a player or a coach ended up not being about football at all, but just thoughtful conversations about life. Coach D’s coaching career is not done yet — he will now watch over us and will coach us up when necessary.

Big D had such special love for his family, friends and friends who became like family. He had a true concern and interest for what was happening in their lives and the truest of love for all of those close relationships.

Daughter Josey and Dana’s life together started when JoJo was just a toddler. There were many silly special moments between the two of them. They had so much love for each other and he was so proud of Josey and her academic and equestrian sport accomplishments. No doubt it was Dana’s magic that brought Josey and her fiancé DJ together. May they feel the warmth of D’s love and wisdom as they begin their wedded life together.

There are no words to fully describe the special bond that D had with his son Winston. The love they had for each linked them intrinsically. Winnie and his dad spoke daily and were an extension of each other. And there are no two louder people to be around when they are watching a game or sporting event together. Such a special, special relationship the two of them had. Their bond is for eternity.

Dana and Julie were married on the 50-yard line of War Memorial Football Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, on Aug. 7, 1999. Big D adored his JuJu and she adored him, they had a deep soulful connection. He doted on her and made sure she had everything she needed and wanted. Dana certainly did that with such love. Their free time was spent following the kids and all of their activities and sports, but the precious moments were spent with the two of them crunched in their big chair together watching sports and movies. Or they enjoyed just sitting outside listening to music, enjoying a cocktail while loving on their animals. He and Julie were absolute best friends and each other’s “person.”

Since his passing, D surely has had his arm around her whispering encouraging words in her ear which he will continue to do forever until they meet again. Their bond of love transcends any earthly presence … a true love story.

Dana was a man of very strong faith and leaned into his faith with prayer and counsel. God certainly welcomed D’s precious soul into his new heavenly life. May Dana’s love and light shine eternally.

Dana is survived by his wife, Julie, son, Winston (Evelyn Vasquez) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; daughter, Josey Thompson (DJ Stoneburner) of Paso Robles, California; his mother-in-law, Nancy Josephson of New Hampton; brothers-in-law, Jeff Josephson and Jon Josephson (Staci Vrzak), both of New Hampton; sisters-in-law, Krissi Josephson and Terri Josephson, both of New Hampton, and Suzi Whitman of Guthrie Center; Winston’s mother and stepfather, Kim and Scott Iverson, of Manhattan, Kansas; Winston’s “Grame,” Berneice Black, of Manhattan, Kansas; and the greatest group of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles a guy could ask for.

Preceding Dana in death are his parents, John and Jo Ann Dimel; siblings, Leslie Route, Johnny Casbarro, Jessica Riegel and her husband Jeff Riegel, and Matthew Dimel; his father-in-law; Duane Josephson; and Grampe Jim Black.

A message from those left behind to embrace your legacy.

Dearest Dana (Big D, Coach D, Big Danes, Daddy Dim Dog) – If the amazing love that is felt for you could build a bridge to heaven and bring you back, it would be done many times over. You are loved, you are precious, you are everything that is good in this world. And you will be missed beyond measure. Our world will never be the same.

We love you, buddy – forever.

A memorial tribute will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the University of Illinois Memorial Football Stadium’s Colonnades Club in Champaign.

A second life tribute event will be held at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, at a later date after the football season. More information will be released.

Condolences may be made to www.morganmemorialhome.com.