James Jirak, 96

James Jirak, age 96 of Little Turkey, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Whispering Willow Assisted Living and Memory Wing in Fredericksburg.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2024, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Little Turkey with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Inurnment will be held at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Little Turkey.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in Little Turkey on Friday.

James Francis “Jim” Jirak, was born to Edward Senior and Helen (Kunt) Jirak on August 20, 1928, in Little Turkey. Jim lived a full and vibrant life that touched the hearts of all who knew him.

Jim’s early education was rooted in the local country school until the eighth grade, after which he graduated from Rudolphinum Catholic High School in Protivin in 1945.

It was at a basketball game that fatefully led Jim to the love of his life, Barbara Riha. Introduced by a friend, Jim and Barbara’s story began, leading to their marriage on September 14, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma. Together they embarked on a life of love and farming on the Jirak Family farm, where they lovingly raised five children and developed a successful comprehensive hog and grain operation.

After 30 years in the Little Turkey area on the family homestead, Jim and Barbara built their forever home just three miles down the road, where they continued to create a warm and welcoming space for family and friends for the next 45 years. The couple celebrated an incredible milestone of 75 years of marriage this year, coinciding with their granddaughter’s wedding on Sept. 14, 2024.

Jim was a man of the land, but his interests extended far beyond the fields. He and Barbara were known for their graceful dancing, earning them the titles of Polka King & Queen of Iowa. Their Sundays were joyously spent traveling across Northeast Iowa to polka dances.

The couple also cherished their biannual fishing trips to Canada, a tradition spanning over 50 years. They were also seasoned travelers, participating in Farm Journal Tours, with their favorite visits including farms in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.

In 1993, Jim discovered a new passion for golf when the Jackson Heights course was built, and he quickly became an avid golfer.

His love for community was evident in his participation in the neighborhood card club, and he took pride in showcasing his ’52 pickup and ’37 coupe in area parades.

Jim was very handy and collected and rebuilt machinery he used from his younger days as a farmer. He ended up with a personal museum on the farm. Jim was a craftsman with wood, creating treasures from the walnut trees in his yard, such as little bear chairs and rocking horses, which he generously shared in his family and the surrounding communities.

Jim’s faith was as strong as his work ethic. He was a baptized and devoted lifelong member of the Assumption of the BVM Parish in Little Turkey. His commitment to his church community was unwavering, especially known for lending a helping hand at the annual August 15th church dinner. Jim was a man who cherished simple pleasures, such as puzzling, his special love for dogs, and the joy of a warm hug.

Jim’s legacy is not only in the rich soil of his farm, or the craftsmanship of his woodwork, or in his passion for dancing, but in the hearts of those who experienced his kindness, his embrace, and his unwavering love for his family and his community.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Fort Atkinson; three children, Jerome (Gayle) of Waucoma, Joan (Alvin) Bakley of Tuthill, South Dakota, and Janet (Mel) Bodensteiner of West Union; 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; son-in-laws. Richard (Colleen) Uhlenhake of Ossian, and Roger (Jan) Gilb of Lakeville, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Helen Jirak of St Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Joyce Uhlenhake and Jane Gilb; and siblings, Vernelle (Roy Schmitt) (Wes Dostal) and Edward Junior.