Lynn Eugene Gates, 77

Born March 9, 1947 in Charles City, Iowa, to Charles and Dorothy Gates, Lynn’s journey through life was marked by integrity, dedication, humor and adventure.

At 19, he joined the Air Force, where he met his future wife, Stella, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. They were married on base on Aug. 28, 1971.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 53 years, Stella; daughter, Vanessa; son, Doug and daughter-in-law Stacy; and his cherished grandchildren, Delaney and Finley; brother, Ron (Helen) Gates of Ames; nephews, Brian (Lisa) Gates of Rolannd and Craig (Alli) Gates of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Andrea Gates of Nashua.

Lynn was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Dementia and passed away on Dec. 2, 2024, at the age of 77, at The Denver Hospice in Colorado.

In 1972, Lynn and Stella moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, before settling in Castle Rock, Colorado, where they lived for 42 years.

Lynn was a man of many talents and interests. He enjoyed meeting new people and exploring various career paths, which led him to work at Yellow Pages (remember those), US West Direct, as a Reserve Officer for five years with the Castle Rock Police Department, Neiman Marcus, and a car dealership. He also ventured into entrepreneurship, owning businesses in Fireworks stands, Christmas Tree lots, concrete design, and putting golf.

Lynn’s warmth, sense of humor, contagious laughter, and lively personality left an indelible mark on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all whose lives he touched.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2025 in Colorado. Location is to be determined.