Mary Ball, 93

Mary Ball, age 93 of Fredericksburg, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Hillcrest Living Campus in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg with Deacon Vic DeSloover officiating.

Interment will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Mary Virginia (Simon) Ball, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2024, at 93, in Sumner. Born on April 18, 1931, in Lawler, Iowa, to Merle and Winifred (Hurd) Simon, Mary grew up on the family farm with a spirit that would become a beacon of warmth and guidance to all who knew her.

Mary’s early education was rooted in her hometown, where she attended Mt. Carmel Parochial School. During high school, the family moved and Mary graduated from New Hampton High in 1948. During high school, she shone as a cheerleader and basketball player, showcasing her leadership and team spirit.

Upon entering the workforce, Mary’s first position was in the record department at the hospital in New Hampton. Her career journey led her to Waterloo, where she took on a role as a receptionist.

It was in 1954 that Mary’s life took a joyful turn when she married Wiley Ball. The couple settled on the Ball family farm north of Fredericksburg, where they were blessed with seven children — William, Masten, Russell, Michael, Casey, Christopher and Marjory.

Mary’s life was a testament to her loving and faith-filled nature. While Wiley worked in town, she dedicated herself to raising their children on the farm. Her commitment to her family and community shone brightly in 1971 when she and Wiley purchased a tavern in Fredericksburg, which they managed until 1977.

Mary’s unwavering faith led her to play a pivotal role in establishing a Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. The church opened its doors in 1974, with Mary serving on the church board and making history as the first religious education coordinator of St. Fredericks of Catholic Church.

Her professional path also included a significant tenure with the United States Postal Service. Mary’s diligence and dedication saw her becoming the postmaster in charge, with her career taking her to various locations — including Fredericksburg, Hawkeye, Allison, Waverly and Sumner — before she retired.

Mary’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with devotion to her family, service to her community and a steadfast faith that guided her every step. Those who knew her will remember Mary as the heart of her family, a friend to many, and a cherished member of her community.

Mary’s legacy is carried on by her loving sons, William (Barbara) Ball of Fredericksburg, Russell (Debbie Heldt) Ball of Sumner, Michael (Barbara) Ball of Allison, Casey (Shelley Langfitt) Ball of Windsor Heights, Chris (Sandy) Ball of Wapell; and her daughter, Marjory (Joe) Ball Williams of Rochester, Minnesota. Her life was enriched by the joy of her children and the bond of a tight-knit family.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Wiley, in 2014; her dear son, Masten, in 2021; and her sister, Betty Jean (Bill) Tylee. Mary now reunites with them in eternal peace, leaving behind a legacy of love and faith that will forever resonate with those she touched.