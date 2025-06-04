Glen Schwickerath, 63

Glen Schwickerath, age 63, died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family on June 1, 2025.

Glen was born in New Hampton on May 7, 1962, the son of Paul and Louise Schwickerath. He grew up helping out on the family farm.

Later he attended the University of Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Laura.

After graduating from U of I, he spent many years consulting and assisting companies with their IT needs. He is especially proud of his efforts in assisting Native Americans through his work with the Department of Interior. Glen retired in 2024 after 40 years in the IT business.

He did not have specific retirement plans but enjoyed his time bicycling, playing pickleball, and taking his best buddy Max on ATV rides. He and Laura enjoyed traveling thru his various work engagements living in Omaha, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Albuquerque, and finally settling in western Wisconsin.

Glen and Laura had one child. One of his proudest moments as a father was watching Jenny win the Minnesota state fast-pitch championship and also joining the University of Iowa rowing team. He was a lifelong Hawkeye fan and belonged to several Iowa Clubs. He enjoyed his yearly treks to Iowa City for alumni events and activities. Go Hawks!

He is survived by his wife, Laura; daughter, Jenny Schwickerath; brother, Gordon Schwickerath; sister, Vicki (Ken) Kuse; sister, Judy Schwickerath, sister-in-law, Cheryl Schwickerath; nephew, Chad Schwickerath; and niece, Hillary Williams.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Louise Schwickerath and his brother Merlyn Schwickerath.

A celebration gathering for Glen will be held at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m.. Friends are welcome to drop in during this time to visit with the family.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your preferred church of faith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swedberg-taylor.com.