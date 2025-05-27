Eleanor Hedwig Schwickerath, 81

Eleanor Hedwig Schwickerath, age 81 of New Hampton, died Saturday, May 24, 2025, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, North Washington with Casey Schwickerath, Devon Schwickerath, Beth Schwickerath, Carrie Schwickerath, Josh Holthaus, Jayson Holthaus, Jordan Holthaus, Austin Schwickerath and Josie Schwickerath serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 3:30 p.m. Rosary Service and 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the mass on Thursday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Eleanor Hedwig Schwickerath passed away on May 24, 2025, due to complications of dementia. Born on May 23, 1944, in New Hampton to Frank and Elizabeth (Hoffman) Rosonke, Eleanor was the cherished youngest sibling in a family of seven.

Her early education at St. Mary’s Catholic School and later at New Hampton High School laid the foundation for a life marked by faith, family and community service.

Eleanor’s heart found its match in Cletus Schwickerath following a chance meeting at Gardner Drug. Their love blossomed and they exchanged vows on Aug. 3, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in their hometown.

The couple’s enduring partnership spanned 61 years, during which they cultivated not only the land on their family farm but also a home filled with love, where they raised four wonderful children and imparted invaluable life lessons.

Embracing the role of a farm wife with grace, Eleanor mastered the many tasks that came with it. Whether she was tilling the soil, unloading grain, or running for parts, she did so with determination. Her culinary skills were equally impressive, much to the delight of her family.

Eleanor’s involvement in the community was extensive; she was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington — participating in the Rosary Society, completing the Lay Formation Program in 2005, teaching CCD, and actively supporting the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Eleanor’s dedication extended beyond her faith community. She was recognized with her family as the 4-H Family of the Year in 1989, contributing her talents to the Chickasaw County Quilt of Valor team which gave her the honor of presenting numerous quilts to veterans. She was a member of the Clip & Stitch Quilt Guild and a Red Cross blood donor.

Eleanor also passed on her love for crafting by making hand-quilted treasures for her children. She was a self-taught chef, according to her kids, and a grandmother who delighted in spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with homemade cookies and a special candy drawer.

Eleanor’s interests were varied and full of joy. Eleanor and Cletus shared a passion for dancing and playing cards, and she found solace in reading, counted cross stitching, and cherished time spent with her grandkids. As a breast cancer survivor,

Eleanor’s resilience and strength were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Eleanor was also ALL ABOUT CHRISTMAS!

She devoted days to meticulously decorating the tree and home, shopping for the right gifts, baking, wrapping and checking her list to make sure everything was done.

Eleanor leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication. She is survived by her four children, Craig (Deb) of Cedar Falls, Tony (Janet) of New Hampton, Scott (Julie) of Remsen, and Patrice (Brian) Schilling of New Hampton; her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, John (Mary) Rosonke of New Hampton; her sisters, Agnes Kramer of Woden, and Jean Tilkes of New Hampton; sisters-in-law, LaVonne Rosonke and June Rosonke of New Hampton; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her beloved husband, Cletus, on Jan. 11, 2025; brothers, Leonard (Norma), Francis and Norbert Rosonke; and brothers-in-law, Charlie Kramer and Nick Tilkes.