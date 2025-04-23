Jayme Michael (Steege) Gold, 51

Jayme Michael (Steege) Gold, age 51, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Born May 5, 1973, in Iowa City, Jayme was the beloved son of Kathie Opperman and Wallie Lawless.

He spent his childhood in New Hampton and Charles City, graduating from New Hampton High School in 1991, where he was known as the class clown and resident chatterbox. He was always full of jokes, energy, and endless conversation, and proudly competed on the school’s wrestling team.

Jayme started his professional journey at APAC and, through hard work, determination, and natural talent, worked his way up to become a highly respected vice president of sales. He had a true gift for connecting with people, building relationships, and bringing enthusiasm into every room and business meeting. His leadership, charisma, and sharp wit made him someone colleagues admired and friends cherished.

In 1995, Jayme married Rebecca (Brown) Steege. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter, music and four beautiful daughters. Jayme was the ultimate girl dad — always ready to assemble a Barbie Dream House, watch a Disney Princess movie, or proudly show up for dance recitals and school events. His daughters were the center of his world, and he never missed a chance to remind them just how much he loved them.

Jayme’s greatest joy was being a father — and later, a proud and “magical” GiGiPa to his three grandchildren, who brought him endless happiness. His grandchildren will remember him as the silly GiGiPa who always had them deep belly laughing with his wild antics, goofy voices, and endless stream of silly jokes—creating memories they’ll treasure forever.

Jayme was an incredibly smart, funny, and talented man. A true social butterfly, he lit up every room with his sarcasm, warmth, and energy. His laugh and smile were contagious, and he was always ready with a quick joke, a funny story, or a quick tune on his guitar. He often spoke in song lyrics and quotes from his favorite show, The Office.

A self-taught guitarist, Jayme had been playing music since childhood. He had a deep love for live music, spontaneous road trips, and riding his Harley Davidson on a sunny day. Whether he was playing with his grandkids, strumming a tune, or seeking out the best burger in town, Jayme was always up for an adventure.

Jayme is survived by his four daughters, Kaleigh (Dacoda) Ward, Lauren (Jaime) Mendez, Julia Steege and Shea Steege; his cherished grandchildren, Elijah, Alivia and Jonah Ward; his sister, Nicole Steege; and brother, Joseph Lawless; his father, Wallie (Mary) Lawless; his stepfather, Max Steege; Gina (Filoso-Filocco) Gold and Alexis Filocco, who he had a special bond with; and many other beloved family members and friends who touched his heart.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathie Steege; his grandparents, George and Evelyn Opperman; and his Aunt Cathy Opperman.

Jayme — Dad, GiGiPa, brother, and friend — your light, laughter, and music will live on in all of us. You are deeply loved and will be missed more than words can say.

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”

– Andy Bernard, The Office