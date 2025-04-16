Daniel Leo Kobliska, 75

Daniel Leo Kobliska, age 75 of New Hampton, passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at his home.

Dan was born on Jan. 30, 1950, in New Hampton to Leo and Mildred (Ludwig) Kobliska.

He graduated high school from Immaculate Conception Academy in Elma in 1968 and from North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, with a degree in business.

He served two years in the United States Army stateside during the Vietnam War.

Dan was united in marriage to Joan Shekleton on Aug. 23, 1975, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Hampton. Nine children were born to this union.

Dan worked at White Motor Company (Oliver) and as a dairy farmer before working at Sara Lee in New Hampton and retiring in 2019 from the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier after 29 years of service.

Once retired, Dan didn’t stop working. Whenever someone had trees that needed to be cut down, they called him, if someone needed help with a car or a house project, Dan was the guy. He never said no to helping someone out.

He will be remembered for his big smile, distinct laugh, one-line jokes, great stories, humble presence, genuine conversations and the selfless love he had for his family and friends.

At family gatherings, there was always a competitive game of “bump” or “P-I-G” and Dan was right in the thick of it. He enjoyed playing euchre, board games, and spending time with his grandkids and extended family. He cherished these moments, and his family and friends will truly miss him.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Joan; nine children, Matthew Kobliska of New Hampton, Philip Kobliska (Sue Lindauer) of Ely, Laura (Adam) Schaefer of Waterloo, Timothy (Julie) Kobliska of Ely, Jill Kobliska of Des Moines, Mark (Shelby) Kobliska of Cedar Rapids, Karen Kobliska of Cedar Rapids, Kevin Kobliska of Cedar Rapids, and Anna (Tony) Lueken of Cedar Rapids, nine grandchildren, Claire, Natalie, Samuel and Grace Schaefer, Lillian and Ellie Kobliska, Mary and Luke Lueken and Nora Kobliska; his siblings, Mary Kay (Phil) Piemonte of Arlington, Virginia, Joe (Nikki Beneke) Kobliska of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jim (Linda) Kobliska of Alta Vista, Steve (Sheila) Kobliska of Elma, Mike Kobliska of Moville, and David (Sarah) Kobliska of Monroe, Oregon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles (Maxine) Shekleton of Farmersburg, Mary Pat (Donald) Voss of Monona, Thomas (Jane) Shekleton of New Hampton, Gerard Shekleton of New Hampton, Anne (Henry) Sehy of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Therese (Frank) Scallan of Waucoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mildred Kobliska; an unborn child; father and mother-in-law, Patrick and Mary Anne Shekleton; and a niece, Elizabeth Sehy.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., where there will be a Parish Scripture Service held at 7 p.m. following the visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, at 10:30 a.m., with the Very Rev. Jim Goerend, as the celebrant. Visitation will also be held one hour before Mass at the church.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton, Iowa, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Grau Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Monona has been entrusted with helping the family with arrangements.