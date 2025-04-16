Cletus George Myers, 93

Cletus George Myers, age 93 of Waucoma, died Thursday, April 10, 2025, at his home in Waucoma.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waucoma with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Friends greeted the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waucoma. There was a 3 p.m. Rosary and a 6 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continued an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Monday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Cletus George Myers, a man of the land and the open road, whose life was as rich and fertile as the Iowa soil he cherished, passed away on April 10, 2025, in his home of 93 years, of Waucoma. Born there on February 27, 1932, to Clifford and Loretta (Gebel) Myers, Cletus’s roots ran as deep as the family farm he was raised on. His life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and the simple joys of rural life.

Cletus’s education at Waucoma School was the foundation upon which he built a life of service and labor.

At the tender end of eighth grade, he joined the efforts on the family farm, a prelude to his honorable service in the Army during the Korean War. Returning home, Cletus rekindled his love for farming, a passion that would shape much of his life.

On Oct. 15, 1955, he married Marilyn Peterson, and together they welcomed two children, Ronald and Donna, into the world. Although their paths later diverged, Cletus found solace and purpose in caring for his parents in their time of need.

In the summer of 1990, fate smiled upon Cletus when Phoebe Kappes, a childhood acquaintance, re-entered his life. Their love blossomed anew, culminating in their marriage on Aug. 3, 1991, and together they traversed the path of life, hand in hand.

Cletus was a man whose veins coursed with diesel fuel; his early career at John Deere was short-lived, as he sought the freedom of the open road. He found his calling with hauling feed for Sam Schmitt with a straight truck, but the big rigs had him knocking on Gary Mihm’s door and that was the start of his long 40 year career with Mihm Brothers Transportation, where he became a legendary figure, always the first to unload, and continued driving until the venerable age of 90.

Cletus’s next chapter in life took him to making pizzas at Mr. B’s Pizza and serving lunches at the Waucoma Gas Station daily.

Farming, however, remained close to his heart, transitioning from vocation to avocation, as his son Ron took the reins, while Cletus offered his sage advice, solicited or not.

A man of routine and community, Cletus could often be found at Porky’s, engaging in the camaraderie of card games at the round table on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

In the ’70s and ’80s, he was a fixture on the Waucoma Oldtimers’ slo-pitch team, pitching from the mound with his black work shoes on; where the spirit of competition was matched only by the fun they shared.

Retirement brought new hobbies, including his vigilant neighborhood patrols in his ranger, dispensing agricultural wisdom to all within earshot.

Cletus’s zest for life extended beyond the borders of Waucoma. He ventured to Ireland with lifelong friends, visited Phoebe’s family in Indiana, and occasionally indulged in fishing trips. Cletus enjoyed his trip to Missouri to visit is grandson Dustin’s shop. His advice was a cornerstone for the next generation, as he guided his grandchildren, Dustin and Sam, in their trucking ventures and proudly watched Morgan and Maci’s equestrian pursuits and watching Blagen drifting in to the cornfield.

Cletus was a man who embodied the spirit of the Midwest and God fearing, always a half an hour early for church and never missing a mass. His legacy is one of unwavering commitment to his community and family. His life was a journey marked by milestones of joy, resilience, and the unwavering belief in the value of a day’s work.

Cletus is survived by his son, Ronald (Teresa) Myers, Sumner; daughter, Donna (David) Karnik, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Dustin (Kristy Kelly) Myers, Fredericktown, Missouri, Danielle (Sam) Wenthold, and Kory, Karly and Kassidy Karnik; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Maci Blagen Wenthold; step-children Nicki (Andrew) Cunniff, Jenna (Dustin) Lenz and Jesse (Katie) Kohl; brother-in-law, Alfred Schmitt; and many nieces and nephews and step-children and step-grandchildren.

Cletus is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford (1993) and Loretta (2004); his wife, Phoebe (2019); brother, Donald (2015); Sandy (2007) Myers; and sister, Arlene Schmitt (2024).

The family of Cletus Myers would like to thank the Winn Med Hospice workers for allowing Cletus to be able to stay in his home.