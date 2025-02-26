Sibyl Imogene Brees, 90

Sibyl Imogene Brees, age 90 of New Hampton, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 6 p.m. prayer service by the Rev. Paula Hemann.

Graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at Hudson City Cemetery in Hudson.

Sibyl was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Buckingham, the daughter of Maurice and Besse (Butts) Griffith.

She attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, James “Jim” Brees. The couple was married on April 18, 1953, at the Mississippi River. To this union, one daughter was born.

Around 1964, after frequently relocating for Jim’s job with the telephone company, the couple settled in New Hampton, where they built their lives.

Sibyl worked part-time at the House of Flowers, channeling her love for florals into creating beautiful bouquets. At home, she tended to her flower beds and garden, while always keeping the bird feeders full so she could enjoy watching blue jays and cardinals while sipping her morning coffee.

Jim and Sibyl were avid snowmobilers, belonging to the New Hampton Snowmobile Club. Many snowmobile trips were taken with her daughter and family to Yellowstone, the Black Hills and northern Wisconsin.

Summers were meant for camping, boating, and evening walks hand-in-hand with Jim.

Sibyl was a lover of cats, taking in the neighborhood strays and giving them a home where they would be loved and spoiled. She enjoyed baking with snickerdoodles being her specialty. Later in life Sibyl and Jim enjoyed traveling around Iowa antiquing.

Sibyl is survived by her son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Brumley of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Jason (Jillian) Brumley of Waterloo, and Jennifer Brumley of Portland, Oregon; and one great-grandson, Nolan James Brumley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Brees on Oct. 19, 2018; daughter, Joell Brumley on Aug. 9, 2021; one brother, Lloyd Griffith; and her parents.

Sibyl’s kind heart, gentle spirit and love for family and nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her.