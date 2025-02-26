Ronald Dietz, 88

Ronald Dietz, age 88 of Nashua, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Hillcrest Homes in Sumner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Douglas Den (1195 Hilton Avenue) in Plainfield.

Burial will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on the 11th of February, 1937, in the small town of Nashua, to George and Mary (Swinton) Dietz, Ron was a man whose life was deeply rooted in the rural landscapes that he cherished. He was a loving husband, a dedicated father and a passionate farmer who lived a fulfilling life, rich with the joys of the land and family.

Ron’s early years were spent in the close-knit community of Nashua, where he attended Gilland Country School followed by Nashua High School, building the foundation of knowledge and strength of character that would define his life.

His love for farming was inherited and nurtured as he worked alongside his parents on their family farm. The passing of his father in 1978 marked a significant moment in Ron’s life, but he continued to honor his father’s legacy by tending to the land with the same dedication and care.

The year 1965 brought Ron the love of his life, Dee Lite Hicok, a neighbor girl with a shared passion for farming and a desire to build a family. They married on April 7, 1968, and together, Ron and Dee cultivated not just crops, but a family, raising three beautiful children. Their partnership extended beyond the home and into the fields, where they worked side by side for nearly 57 years, living a life they both adored and embraced with open hearts.

Ron was the epitome of a loving, handy, and passionate individual. His quiet yet firm presence made him a loving father who took immense pride in the accomplishments of his children. He instilled in them the values of hard work, integrity, and the importance of family.

Ron’s passion for farming was evident to all who knew him, and it was this passion that fueled him every day, a testament to the man who found his purpose in the rhythm of the seasons and the growth of the land.

In his downtime, Ron could often be found enjoying the simple pleasures of life. His love for sports led him to spend many an afternoon or evening watching racing on TV, cheering on his favorite drivers as they sped across the track. Local tractor pulls were a special delight for Ron, where the roar of engines and the thrill of competition echoed his own love for machinery and farming life.

Ron also cherished the times spent playing the card game 500 with his family and friends. These moments of laughter and friendly competition were a staple of his social life, where the bonds of community were strengthened over hands dealt and tricks won.

Ronald Irven Dietz lived a life marked by the love he had for his family, the passion he held for farming, and the joy he found in the simple moments. His legacy is one of quiet strength, unwavering commitment, and a life well-lived.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Dee Dietz of Nashua; son, Cassidy (Julie Harford) Dietz of Nashua; daughter, Julie (Rick) Johnson of Greendale, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Riley (Rob Gueldner) Johnson, Asia Johnson, Bailee Johnson, Suri Johnson and Maverick Dietz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary (Swinton) Dietz, and son, Nicholas Dietz.