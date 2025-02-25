Pearle LeVerne Roths, 88

Pearle LeVerne Roths, born Feb. 24, 1936, in Ionia, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

Raised in Ionia by her parents, Anita and Laverne Cleveland, Pearle was the beloved sister to Doris, Mary, Jane, Loretta, June, Ralph and Roger.

On May 7, 1955, Pearle married Lawrence “Junior” Roths, with whom she shared a loving partnership until his passing on June 13, 1995. Together, they raised six children — Jeff (Cindy), Craig, Rhonda (Tony), Larry (Ruth), Janet (Mark), and Lisa (Mike). Pearle’s legacy also lives on through her 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and another great-grandchild expected to arrive soon.

A woman who treasured her family, Pearle was known for her nurturing spirit and spunky personality. She found joy in gathering with friends and family, whether on camping trips, playing card games, or enjoying a friendly round of bingo.

Pearle was an avid golfer and dancer, always embracing life with enthusiasm. She also loved to take walks, watch sports, and lose herself in a good book.

Pearle’s grandchildren will remember her as being resilient, meticulous, authentic, and caring. She was fun, funny, and, as they lovingly called her, “the GOAT” — the greatest of all time. Her warm presence and remarkable strength will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A burial service will be held in Ionia this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org in her memory. Cards can be sent to 1008 N Ricardo, Mesa, AZ 85205.

