Joan Adel Oelke, 96

Joan Adel Oelke, age 96 of New Hampton, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A private family graveside service at the Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.

Joan was born Aug. 7, 1928, to Will and Emilie (Mueller) Matt on the home farm in National, Farmersburg Township, in Clayton County. She was the youngest of four sisters.

Joan was baptized at home by Rev. Bunge in September 1928 and confirmed June 27, 1943, by the Rev. Harold Adix at St. John’s Lutheran church in Farmersburg.

She attended grade school at the Pioneer Country School until the age of 10. The family then moved to Farmersburg. She graduated from high School in Farmersburg where she played 6-on-6 basketball.

Joan attended one year at Wartburg College, where she also sang in the Wartburg Choir, then took nurse’s training at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines obtaining her B.S. degree in nursing.

On April 30, 1950, she was married to Carroll Edward Oelke Jr. at St. John’s Lutheran church in Farmersburg by Rev. Steege.

Joan and Carroll moved and lived in New Hampton their entire married life. Two daughters were born to this union, Jane and Kristine.

Joan worked at the hospital in New Hampton for 34 years in the Obstetrical Department.

She was very active in her church where she worked on the Altar guild over 35 years, served on the women’s board many years and sang in the choir. She enjoyed quilting, her church circle, reading and crafts. She worked with the Red Cross many years.

Joan is mourned by her daughters, Jane Faust of Palm Desert, Califorenia, and Kris (Clark) Wikner of McGregor; grandchildren, Joe (Beth) Faust, Kelly (Mike) Sovar, Kasey (Arka) Roy, Dan Wikner, Neal (Stephanie) Wikner and Ben Wikner; and eight great-grandchildren, Kathyrn and Connor Faust, Avery and James Sovar, Aiden and Aayana Roy, Emeilia and Tyce Wikner and Edward and William Wikner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Oelke, on April 22, 2003; her parents; one grandson, Brad Wikner, on June 23, 1992; a brother, Raymond, in infancy; and her sisters, Ruth Huebsch, Grace Burrack and Doris Burrack.