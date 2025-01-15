Leona Agnes Herold, 92

Leona Agnes Herold, age 92 of Cresco, passed away peacefully at Accura Healthcare of Cresco on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Leona was born on Feb. 6, 1932, to Bernard and Clara (Schwickerath) Rosonke in New Hampton. She grew up on a farm and worked hard alongside her parents and siblings to keep the family together. Some of her favorite activities were wading and swimming in the nearby river, playing in the haymow, playing cards and going to any dances in the area.

Leona graduated from New Hampton High School, class of 1950. She worked as a mother’s helper for two years before marrying the love of her life, George Herold, on Sept. 30, 1952.

They soon settled in Cresco and together, they welcomed eight children into their family. While her main focus was raising their children, Leona also cleaned offices, mowed lawns, worked at the local hardware store, and did other odd jobs to help support her family.

After George passed away unexpectedly in 1977, shortly after their 25th anniversary, Leona went to work as a bookkeeper at the Cresco Veterinary Clinic.

After retirement, Leona contributed to her family and community in many ways. She was a member of the VFW, the Hospital Auxiliary and her parish Altar Society. She also volunteered for many years at Accura Healthcare, helping out with various activities for the residents.

Leona loved to crochet and knit, making afghans for each of her children and grandchildren. Leona was well known for her baking and cake decorating skills. Her “grandma rolls” were a must at all family gatherings, as was her tapioca orange salad.

Leona also loved to play cards and played with different card clubs throughout the years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and neighbor, and will be sadly missed by all.

Leona is survived by six children, Al (Mary) Herold of Windsor, Colorado, Bonnie (Forrest) Blaylock of De Pere, Wisconsin, Janice (Dave) Moehn of Fort Madison, Mary (Russ) Martin of Ithaca, New York, Larry (Evelyn) Herold of Golden Colorado, and Joe (Cindy) Herold of Foxfield, Colorado; and son-in-law, Jeff Irvine of Easton, Kansas. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; one sister Mildred Brus of Alta Vista; one brother, Jerry (Malee) Rosonke of Mansfield, South Dakota; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; her daughter, Sharon Herold, her daughter, Linda Irvine; grandson, Justin Irvine; granddaughter, Tamara Sharma; brother, Harold (Myrtle) Rosonke; brother, Donald (Eleanor) Rosonke; brother, Glen (Mary) Rosonke; sister, Lorna (Donald) Gorman; brother-in-law, Quentin Brus; and brother-in-law, Edmund (Marie) Herold.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco with Fatger Dan Knipper officiating.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:15 a.m., followed by visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church on Monday prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.