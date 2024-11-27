Damon Lynn Dietz, 46

Damon Lynn Dietz passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, after a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He died peacefully, with his loved ones around him.

Damon was one of a kind. Ironically, this is said about many people. But if you knew Damon, you know that this applies to him more than most.

Damon was born in Waverly on Sept. 15, 1978.

He graduated from Nashua Plainfield High School, then earned degrees from both the University of Iowa and Middle Tennessee State. After stays in Chicago, Florida and Tennessee, Damon returned to Iowa and settled in Waterloo and then moved to Waverly.

He was excited everyday to go to his job as a card dealer at Isle Casino, which was endlessly amusing to those who remember him needing a card shuffler in high school.

Damon was a fun brother, an even more fun uncle, a rambunctious family 500 card player, and a voracious reader. Damon rallied the most during fun times with his friends, relishing his trivia and poker nights, and watching sports (especially his Bears and Cubs).

Damon is survived by his parents, Jerry and Mariellen Dietz; and his siblings, Darin Lynch and Amber Dietz.

A visitation will be held at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in Nashua on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at 1 p.m., with brief remarks at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice.