William 'Bill' Fliger, 66

William “Bill” Fliger, age 66 of New Hampton, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Colonial Manor in Elma.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Following the graveside service the family would like to invite attendees to a luncheon for fellowship at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

William Roger Fliger, known affectionately as Bill to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2024, in Elma at the age of 66. Born on June 7, 1958, in New Hampton, he was the son of Russell and Clydene (Weaklen) Fliger.

Bill was a proud graduate of New Hampton High School in 1977. After completing his education, he dedicated 36 years of service to Chickasaw County, where he was not just a loyal and dependable worker but one who enjoyed working with his colleagues.

Bill was a man of simple pleasures and profound passions. His love for the outdoors was more than a hobby — it was a vital part of his existence. He could often be found observing the beauty of Canadian geese and ducks and other wildlife in their natural habitats, a pastime that brought him immense joy and tranquility.

He also found great pleasure from his interaction with many friends and acquaintances in the New Hampton and Chickasaw County area.

A lifelong lover of cars, Bill’s enthusiasm for automobiles was evident to all who knew him. Many summers were spent with his family in Wabasha, where he took great delight in watching the barges and boats navigate the waters.

Bill is survived by his sister, Susan (Dennis) Peters; one nephew, Jeff (Carlie); one great-nephew, Collin; special Fliger cousins, Andy and Dan, along with many other cousins; and two aunts, Jeananne Johnson of Laurel, Montana, and Enola Fliger of Everett, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Clydene Fliger; one brother, Ricky Fliger; and grandparents, Louis and Nellie Fliger and Lavona and Carl Maxson.