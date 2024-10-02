Justin Travis Hollister, 42

Justin Travis Hollister, age 42 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center of natural causes.

Friends may greet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Justin Travis Hollister was born July 13, 1982, in Cedar Falls, the son of Terry and Lynn (Feldman) Hollister.

He received his education in the local public schools, proudly graduating with the New Hampton High School Class of 2000.

His love for nature and commitment to preserving it led him to further his studies at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, where he spent two years focusing on natural resources. He then transferred to Upper Iowa University in Fayette, where he received his bachelor’s degree.

In 2006, Justin embarked on a career that perfectly aligned with his passions, serving as an assistant park ranger in Rockford. He embraced this role with enthusiasm, demonstrating an innate ability to connect with both the land and the people he served. Over the years, he also worked various other jobs, each time bringing his unique blend of friendliness and practical skills to the table.

Justin’s professional journey took a new turn in 2017 when he joined the team at Hometown TV and Appliance in New Hampton. As an appliance delivery and installation specialist, he became a familiar and welcome presence in homes throughout the area. His work was more than a job; it was a means to enrich the daily lives of his neighbors and friends, ensuring they had the comforts and conveniences of modern living.

Beyond his professional life, Justin’s heart belonged to the wilderness. He was an avid deer hunter, particularly enjoying the challenge of hunting with a muzzle-loader. His happiest moments were spent in the serenity of the woods, where he felt a deep connection to the natural world.

This passion extended to his love for sports, as he was an enthusiastic fan of the Hawkeyes, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Any opportunity to combine his love for the outdoors with his love for sports was a perfect day for Justin. “Justin as by the book and he was the book.”

Survivors include his mother, Lynn Hollister; his father, Terry Hollister, both of New Hampton; and a brother, Jordan Hollister of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elmer (E.V.) (Betty) Feldman; and his paternal grandparents, Richard (Wilma) Hollister.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home.