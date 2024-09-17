Duane Francis Lynch, 84

Duane Francis Lynch, age 84 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton with Duane’s grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

Duane Francis Lynch was born on Aug. 22, 1940, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton. Duane was the fourth of five boys born to Ed and Leone (Armbruster) Lynch.

Growing up on the family farm west of New Hampton, Duane’s early years were shaped by a deep connection to the land and a strong work ethic.

His education began at St. Boniface School in Ionia before he transferred to New Hampton High School, from which he graduated in 1958.

While in high school, Duane began working for the New Hampton Newspaper, a job that marked the start of his lifelong dedication to his community.

Duane met Pat Baltes during their sophomore year. Their enduring love story culminated in their marriage on Oct. 10, 1959, at St. Mary’s Church. The couple welcomed three beloved children — Pam, Penny, and David. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter and shared adventures.

Duane’s career took him from Oliver in Charles City to various roles, including working for a local farmer and as a pressman at the Charles City Press.

When his father retired, Duane took over the family farm while continuing his work as a pressman. In 1977, he transitioned to full-time farming. Later he became a Dekalb salesman, a role he embraced with his characteristic enthusiasm.

Even in his later years, Duane’s passion for farming never wavered, and he could often be found keeping his farm and pond in pristine condition, embodying the timeless dedication of a true farmer. He loved to end his work day by asking Pat, “Want to go for a ride?” which translated to “ Let’s check the crops.” Those rides just might have included a Busch Lite or a margarita.

A committed member of his community, Duane served on the St. Mary’s Church council, the FHA board, and the Golden Grain Board. His interest in government and politics sparked many lively discussions, and he was always eager to share his opinions.

For over 60 years, Duane was an avid card player, particularly enjoying euchre with his long-standing card club. Along with playing cards, he enjoyed his visits to the casino with his wife Pat.

Duane and Pat cherished their travels, spending many winters in Rockport, Texas, and exploring destinations such as Hawaii, Alaska and Ireland. Their adventures extended to numerous cruises and treasured moments with friends and family.

Duane’s love for his family was profound. He hosted countless family reunions at the family farm and pond, creating lasting memories for generations. His legacy of family gatherings continues to be celebrated at a variety of locations.

Duane is greatly missed by Pat, his wife of 65 years; his daughter, Pam Meyer (fiance Hugh Howerton) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Penny Perkins (Scott) of New Hampton; son, David Lynch of Mason City; grandchildren, Amanda Meyer (Mike D’Auria) of Brooklyn, New York, Zachary Perkins (Jenny and Ryan Boothe) of Ankeny, Elizabeth Campanella (Nick) of San Antonio, Texas, Emma Perkins of Rochester, Minnesota, Evan Lynch of Mason City, and Andraya Meyer (Isaac) of San Antonio, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Francis and Jude D’Auria of Brooklyn, New York.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Leone Lynch; his parents-in-law, Virgil and Phyllis Baltes; brothers, Bob and Richard; as well as other family members who are deeply missed.