Wayne Arnold, 80

Wayne Arnold, age 80 of Elma, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Colonial Manor of Elma.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Crane Creek in rural Lawler, with the Rev. Sue Cira officiating.

Interment was in Saude Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Lawler, with military honors being conducted by Elma Legion Post 597 John Frahm.

Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Elma. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Wayne Richard Arnold left this world on Aug. 25, 2024, at the age of 80. He was born on October 28, 1943, in Cresco and passed away peacefully in Elma, surrounded by his loved ones.

Wayne’s early years were spent in the Iowa countryside, where he developed a strong work ethic and a love for the land, attending school through the eighth grade before graduating from New Hampton High School in 1961.

After high school, Wayne began a dedicated 11-year career at Oliver/White Farm in Charles City. Throughout this period, Wayne also served his country as a member of the U.S. National Guard until 1970, demonstrating his commitment to both his community and nation.

It was during these formative years that Wayne’s life would take a turn for the romantic when he met the love of his life, Patricia Beecher, at a teen hop where he was playing music. The couple’s connection was undeniable, and they were married on Aug. 31, 1968, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lourdes. Wayne and Patricia went on to welcome two children, Brian and Jill, into their family.

The Arnolds were a farming family at heart, starting their journey in the Lourdes area. Wayne balanced his time between working at Oliver and farming for the first 11 years, ultimately dedicating himself to full-time farming.

His passion for agriculture was evident in his work, eventually leading him to specialize in milking and providing relief for other dairy farmers across 30 area farms, allowing them to take well-deserved breaks.

Music was Wayne’s soulful escape and a talent he nurtured throughout his life. He was a natural musician, self-taught on the guitar, and his skills extended to easily playing the trombone. Wayne’s love for music led him to perform in numerous bands, and his cherished guitar became a collector’s item. His grandchildren will fondly remember his joy in sharing his musical gifts and the laughter-filled card games where Wayne, a true card shark, always encouraged them to bring their A-game.

Patricia and Wayne shared many joys, including their love for dance. Though initially reluctant, Wayne could never resist Patricia’s invitation to the dance floor, where they would share memorable moments. The couple also enjoyed the occasional excitement of playing blackjack at the casino, a delightful diversion from their daily routines.

One of the family’s cherished traditions was their annual trip to Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota, a place that held countless memories of relaxation and togetherness. The lake was a testament to the simple pleasures they valued and a reminder of the beauty they found in nature.

Wayne’s legacy is one of dedication, love and joy. He was a man who rooted his life in the soil of his farm, the rhythm of his music, and the hearts of his family. His absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him, but his spirit will continue to inspire those left behind. Wayne’s life was a melody composed of hard work, laughter, and unwavering love — a tune that will resonate for generations to come.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Patricia Arnold of Elma; one son, Brian Arnold of Elma; one daughter, Jill (Kevin) Smith of Clive; three grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Haley Smith, and Hannah Smith; one sister, Gloria Hassman of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Alan Hassman.