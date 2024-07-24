Gerald 'Jerry' Reynold Schwickerath, 74

Gerald “Jerry” Reynold Schwickerath, age 74, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2024, at his home.

He was born June 15, 1950, in New Hampton, to Louis and Orella (Stansbery) Schwickerath.

While growing up in New Hampton, school was tough for Jerry because he had so many obligations with the family business. He got his CDL when he was 16 years old and was on the road that same day driving for the family tiling business.

Jerry persevered and graduated from New Hampton High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, he was honorably discharged on Dec. 31, 1974.

Jerry met the love of his life, Janet “Janny” Kuykendall in high school. They were an inseparable couple and were united in marriage Nov. 13, 1971, in New Hampton.

They would start their mornings off with Jerry braiding Janny’s hair. They loved to travel, hunt and fish together and they lived in many different states.

They found their forever home on the river when they moved back to Minnesota to be near their kids.

Jerry made his living being a business owner, truck driver, pilot and bus driver.

His favorite loves in his life were his ultralight, airplane, Kubota tractor and banana cream pie.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Travis Joe Schwickerath; siblings, Carol Jirak and John Schwickerath; nephews, Kevin Boyle and Kraig Boyle; and his parents Louis and Orella Schwickerath.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet Ellen (Kuykendall) Schwickerath; children, Tara (Mike), Tesse (Dave), and Tyler Schwickerath; grandchildren, Kaden, Brody and Keylee; sibling, Ardel (John) Boyle; sister-in-law: Sherry (John); and many special nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor, Minnesota.

