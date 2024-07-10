Marjorie Jane Howard Natvig, 94

Marjorie Jane Howard Natvig — wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — age 94 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with MaryAnn Diesburg officiating.

Inurnment will be held at the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A lunch will be served after the inurnment.

Marjorie was born in New Hampton, Iowa on Feb. 9, 1930, to attorney John and Mildred Howard. She grew up next door to the Russell family, and she loved riding the horses that they raised.

As a young woman, Marjorie was a lifeguard and swimming instructor at the New Hampton Pool. She also clerked at Gardner Drug Store on Main Street.

After graduating from New Hampton High School, she attended the University of Iowa School of Business. Once her children were in school, Marjorie went to work alongside her lifetime friend, Gert Hintz, as a high school secretary.

Marjorie married Julian Richard Natvig on May 6, 1951. They had three children — Pamela (James) Leib, Julia Natvig and John (Lucinda Schuft) Natvig — two grandsons, Nathan (Heidi) Leib and Zachary (Zhavanya) Leib, and four great-grandchildren, Khalil Hesvik and Zaydn, Zalo, and Zahbeeyahna Leib.

The Natvig family spent their weekends and vacations camping, canoeing, bicycling, and cross-country skiing. After retirement, Richard and Marjorie enjoyed Elder Hostel trips across the United States and a tour of the Scandinavian countries.

Marjorie was a lifelong knitter. She learned the skill from her mother, as they made warm clothing for World War II soldiers. Her beautiful and creative sweaters, mittens, scarves, and hats continue to keep family and friends warm and cozy.

Her kindness and positive attitude will continue to be an inspiration to all who know her.